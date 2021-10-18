2,553 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 6 new deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,553 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Oct. 18).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 150,731.

Six more deaths

Six more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, four were male Singaporeans and two were female Singaporeans, aged between 78 and 93 years old.

Four of them had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, one had been partially vaccinated and one had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 25.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 74.5 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 239.

2,008 community cases

There are 2,008 cases in the community, and 544 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 359 seniors who are above 60 years.

There is also one imported case.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 18, 12 pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 15,132 (72.4 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

3,209 (15.3 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 858 (4.1 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,714 (8.2 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

For patients who are currently warded in hospital, 337 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 67 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 48.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.2 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Monitoring six active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring six clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 17, 84 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,640,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,620,212 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,559,408 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 226,702 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 118,214 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

588,596 individuals have received their booster shots and another 83,000 have booked their appointments.

Top image from Syahindah Ishak.

Follow and listen to our podcast here