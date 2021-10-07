3,483 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,483 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 116,864.

2,783 community cases

There are 3,475 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 2,783 in the community and 692 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 607 seniors who are above 60 years.

Eight imported cases

There are eight imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while seven developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Three deaths

Three Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, two were male Singaporeans and one was a female Singaporean, aged between 57 and 90 years.

Amongst them, one had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and two had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions. In total, 136 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 7, 12pm, 1,534 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Most are well and under observation. There are currently 297 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 40 in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 281 are seniors above 60 years.

Five clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following five active clusters, of which three are located in migrant worker dormitories.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 6, 83 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,355,632 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,595,270 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,532,399 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, MOH has invited about 600,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses. 357,247 individuals have received their booster shots and another 95,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 207,145 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 109,015 individuals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Melanie Lim