3,058 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 9 deaths including a 100-year-old patient

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,058 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Oct. 17).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 148,178.

Nine more deaths

Nine more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, six were male Singaporeans and three were female Singaporeans, aged between 57 and 100 years old.

Seven of them had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and two had been vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 25.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 74.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 233.

2,454 community cases

There are 2,454 cases in the community, and 601 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 469 seniors who are above 60 years.

There are also three imported cases.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 17, 12 pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 15,918 (74.8 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

2,986 (14.0 per cent) are in community care facilities, 734 (3.4 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities, and 1,651 (7.8 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

For patients who are currently warded in hospital, 327 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 66 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 48.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.5 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Monitoring five active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring five clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 16, 84 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,626,233 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,618,780 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,557,917 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 225,792 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 117,738 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

577,069 individuals have received their booster shots and another 88,000 have booked their appointments.

