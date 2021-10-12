Back

10 Covid-19 deaths & 2,263 new cases reported in S'pore on Oct. 11

Amongst the new local cases are 388 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

Andrew Koay | October 12, 2021, 12:20 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,263 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Oct. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 129,229.

2,255 locally-transmitted cases

There are 2,255 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,949 in the community and 306 in the migrant worker dormitories, and eight imported cases.

Amongst the local cases are 388 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

According to MOH, most cases in today's case count were tested over the weekend.

"Due to the 12pm cut-off for reporting of COVID-19 cases for the day, most cases in today’s case count were tested over the weekend, when there are typically fewer swabs done at PHPCs and polyclinics.

None of the new cases today were linked to large clusters.

Ten deaths

Ten more Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, seven were male Singaporeans/ permanent residents and three were female Singaporeans, aged between 73 and 93 years.

Amongst them, four had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, three had been partially vaccinated, and three had been fully vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 172 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 28.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 71.3 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 11, 12pm, 16,001 cases are currently undergoing home recovery.

In addition, 2,818 cases are in Community Care Facilities, 342 cases are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,698 Covid-19 patients are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

There are currently 308 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 42 in the ICU.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 10, 83 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

438,493 individuals have received their booster shots and another 125,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 213,178 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 112,664 individuals.

