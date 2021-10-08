CNA correspondent goes chest-deep in murky water to calmly report on Thailand flood

Parts of Thailand have been hit with floodwaters.

Thailand flood

Currently, northern and central Thailand have been affected so far, Washington Post reported, with over 280,000 homes hit by floods in over 30 provinces.

Communities along the Chao Phraya River were also warned to stay on high alert for possible floods from Thursday until Sunday, according to Bangkok Post.

Some Thais, however, are taking this unfortunate turn of events in their stride.

A video of Chaopraya antique cafe, an eatery in Nonthaburi, has gone viral after some customers were seen getting up and squatting or standing on their seats whenever water inundated the seating area.

Most continued with their meal despite the situation.

The restaurant said the waves would surge into the restaurant whenever boats passed. This was also one of the "worst floods" they have encountered.

The video has since gone viral with over 17,000 shares:

Agricultural sector hard-hit

CNA also recently reported on this issue, showing the plight of some farmers in the Chaiyaphum province and how the agricultural sector has been coping so far.

When correspondent May Wong went on the ground to report on the situation, she said: "You may think that it's a river you see, over my shoulder. But that's where you're wrong — that used to be dry land."

Wong then went on to report that the farmers were once able to walk across the rice field and drive their tractors on it — a task now made impossible by the flood.

And to put into perspective how bad the flooding was, the camera zoomed out to reveal that Wong was actually standing in chest-deep water.

Wong added that the water levels were even higher if one were to walk farther across the field.

It is unclear, however, if the cameraman was also standing in the water, but it is likely.

"Here you go."

In a tweet, Wong said she was told that the current situation in Chaiyaphum is worse than the last major flood, which took place in 2011, because the water drained out fairly quickly then.

The 2011 flood in Thailand was triggered by a tropical storm, Nock-ten, affecting 69 provinces.

That flood affected 12.8 million people and caused 728 deaths.

Top photo via CNA YouTube.