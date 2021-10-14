Back

2 black cars in Eunos share identical license plates

Glitch in the Matrix?

Ashley Tan | October 14, 2021, 06:06 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One motorist recently spotted something out of the ordinary on the road in Eunos.

Two black cars with the exact same license plate, bearing identical vehicle registration numbers (VRN).

The motorist subsequently snapped this photo, where it garnered over 530 shares on the Roads.sg Facebook page in less than a day.

Considering there are around 974,000 vehicles in Singapore (as of 2020), each with their unique VRN for identification purposes, what are the odds of seeing two vehicles with the same license plate in the same area at the same time?

Glitch in the matrix perhaps?

Photo from Roads.sg / FB

Some netizens in the comments section certainly thought so, with others suspecting something fishy going on.

Anyone convicted of forging a license plate can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for one year, or both.

Retaining VRN

There is however, a more likely reason which is much more practical.

Such a coincidence can occur when both vehicles are in the midst of changing their VRN.

Motorists can choose to retain their VRN instead of being reassigned a new one when purchasing a new car.

According to One Motoring, after an application to use the retained VRN for one's vehicle is approved, the motorist has a grace period of three days to change the number plate on their vehicle to match the new VRN.

The two vehicles seen in the picture could thus have the same owner — having transferred the VRN to the newer vehicle, the older vehicle has yet to receive a replacement VRN.

If one intends to deregister their old vehicle within the three days, there will be no need to change its VRN.

Several netizens in the comments section also came to a similar conclusion.

Another glitch

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB

Working millennials in S’pore share how they manage their savings

Saving money can be hard.

October 14, 2021, 06:00 PM

Rosmah applies for temporary release of passport so she can visit pregnant daughter in S'pore

Her passport had been impounded in 2019 due to corruption charges.

October 14, 2021, 05:49 PM

S’porean undergrad, 20, draws & sells ugly portraits on Shopee from S$2.50, gets mad demand

With nose hair and added wrinkles.

October 14, 2021, 05:43 PM

Riot police at Jurong dorm: Workers upset over slow response to Covid-19 outbreak, poor food quality

The food served allegedly contained hair and insects, and were too little in quantity.

October 14, 2021, 05:04 PM

'Climate change’s far-reaching impact will not leave the defence sector untouched': Heng Swee Keat

Climate change is the common enemy.

October 14, 2021, 04:48 PM

Healthcare workers in S'pore are very, very tired & burned out

Two years of Covid-19 and no end in sight.

October 14, 2021, 04:45 PM

Please allow dine-in for vaxxed nuclear families to save F&B industry: S'pore restaurant association president

"We humbly ask that we be allowed to get back to serving our families and friends."

October 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

All cinemas in S'pore phased out unvaxxed halls since Oct. 13, 2021

So you can watch movies in peace.

October 14, 2021, 03:47 PM

S'pore cookie shop selling brownies that look like real cat poop for Halloween 2021

Oh crap.

October 14, 2021, 01:42 PM

8-year-old girl with autism dies in M'sia after driver left her in van for 3 hours without realising it

The driver was supposed to send her to a daycare centre.

October 14, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.