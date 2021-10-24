Car crashes into Ulu Pandan CC. Driver, 70, & passenger, 66, taken to hospital.

A car crashed into Ulu Pandan Community Club recently, and two people had to be taken to the hospital.

Photos and videos of the aftermath circulated on social media after the accident, which occurred on Oct. 22.

Crashed through CC's lobby

A video from Roads.sg showed the wreckage the vehicle left behind.

It appears that the car had smashed through the glass doors at the CC's entrance, crashing through tables and chairs in the lobby and careening through another set of glass doors and into a room further into the building.

Here's a video of what the interior of the CC looks like.

The car was later seen being towed away.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that they were alerted at around 6:40pm that day.

Inside the car was a 70-year-old male driver and 66-year-old female passenger.

Both were conscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB