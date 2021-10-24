Back

Car crashes into Ulu Pandan CC. Driver, 70, & passenger, 66, taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ashley Tan | October 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

A car crashed into Ulu Pandan Community Club recently, and two people had to be taken to the hospital.

Photos and videos of the aftermath circulated on social media after the accident, which occurred on Oct. 22.

Crashed through CC's lobby

A video from Roads.sg showed the wreckage the vehicle left behind.

It appears that the car had smashed through the glass doors at the CC's entrance, crashing through tables and chairs in the lobby and careening through another set of glass doors and into a room further into the building.

Photo from Roads.sg / FB

Here's a video of what the interior of the CC looks like.

The car was later seen being towed away.

Photo from Singapore roads accident.com / FB

Photo from Singapore roads accident.com / FB

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that they were alerted at around 6:40pm that day.

Inside the car was a 70-year-old male driver and 66-year-old female passenger.

Both were conscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB

Missing mongrel last spotted sprinting towards Bedok Jetty

He went missing after breaking free of his collar while out on a walk.

October 24, 2021, 03:50 PM

'She's family': S'porean family crowdfunding for domestic worker who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm

The family was aware of the hefty cost of her medical treatment, but simply wanted her to be healthy again.

October 24, 2021, 03:17 PM

Hong Kong Consumer Council: Cancer-causing substances found in 60 biscuit types

The biscuits were found to contain the genotoxic carcinogens glycidol or acrylamide, or both, which are contaminants produced during processing.

October 24, 2021, 02:29 PM

Workers' Party MPs file parliamentary questions on conditions at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory

The questions include what is being done to monitor the quality of the food distributed, and if there have been similar complaints from workers at other dormitories.

October 24, 2021, 02:08 PM

Car collides into Tesla Model 3 making right turn at Balestier, netizens comment on Tesla's workmanship

The dashcam car supposedly had the right of way.

October 24, 2021, 01:39 PM

Man captures multiple shots of colugos sailing through air in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Wheeeee.

October 24, 2021, 11:58 AM

Korean ballerina is first Asian to reach top 'star' ranking in Paris Opera Ballet's 352-year history

Park has been in the Paris Opera Ballet for a decade.

October 24, 2021, 11:12 AM

Why electricity retailers in S'pore are shutting down & why you may have to pay more for electricity

You may not know it, but the world is potentially facing an energy crisis.

October 24, 2021, 10:45 AM

S'pore student, 15, goes from community centre art classes to selling S$6,500 painting for charity

J’den Teo EnKai believes that everyone can do their part in whatever ways they can. For him, doing and selling his paintings is a small act that can make a big difference.

October 24, 2021, 09:36 AM

MOM: Employees medically ineligible for all vaccines exempted from workforce vaccination measures

WFH remains the default working arrangement, especially during the stabilisation phase (Sep. 27 to Nov. 21).

October 23, 2021, 11:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.