Japan has capsule machines dispensing round-trip plane tickets to random destinations for S$60

Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation has come up with a capsule machine that dispenses plane tickets.

The capsule machine will be installed at two locations in Tokyo and Osaka, and each try will set players back by 5,000 yen (~S$60) each.

According to SoraNews, each capsule contains a round-trip plane ticket to a random destination.

Players can redeem their plane tickets and pick their departure date for flights until Mar. 31, 2022.

Destinations within Japan

The tickets either start and end at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, or are going to/from Osaka's Kansai International Airport.

Here are some of the possible destinations, according to SoraNews:

Sapporo Shin Chitose (CTS)

Memanbetsu (MMB)

Kushiro (KUH) in Hokkaido

Kansai International (KIX) in Osaka

Fukuoka (FUK)

Nagasaki (NGS)

Miyazaki (KMI)

Oita (OIT)

Kagoshima (KOG) on the southwest island of Kyushu

Naha (OKA)

New Ishigaki (ISG)

Amami (ASJ) in Okinawa

