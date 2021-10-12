Japan has capsule machines dispensing round-trip plane tickets to random destinations for S$60

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation has come up with a capsule machine that dispenses plane tickets.
Capsule machine
The capsule machine will be installed at two locations in Tokyo and Osaka, and each try will set players back by 5,000 yen (~S$60) each.
According to SoraNews, each capsule contains a round-trip plane ticket to a random destination.
Players can redeem their plane tickets and pick their departure date for flights until Mar. 31, 2022.
Destinations within Japan
The tickets either start and end at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, or are going to/from Osaka's Kansai International Airport.
Here are some of the possible destinations, according to SoraNews:
- Sapporo Shin Chitose (CTS)
- Memanbetsu (MMB)
- Kushiro (KUH) in Hokkaido
- Kansai International (KIX) in Osaka
- Fukuoka (FUK)
- Nagasaki (NGS)
- Miyazaki (KMI)
- Oita (OIT)
- Kagoshima (KOG) on the southwest island of Kyushu
- Naha (OKA)
- New Ishigaki (ISG)
- Amami (ASJ) in Okinawa
Top photos via Peach Aviation
