Japan has capsule machines dispensing round-trip plane tickets to random destinations for S$60

Interesting.

Siti Hawa | October 12, 2021, 06:32 PM

Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation has come up with a capsule machine that dispenses plane tickets.

Capsule machine

Photo via Peach Aviation

Photo via Peach Aviation

The capsule machine will be installed at two locations in Tokyo and Osaka, and each try will set players back by 5,000 yen (~S$60) each.

According to SoraNews, each capsule contains a round-trip plane ticket to a random destination.

Players can redeem their plane tickets and pick their departure date for flights until Mar. 31, 2022.

Photo via Peach Aviation

Destinations within Japan

The tickets either start and end at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, or are going to/from Osaka's Kansai International Airport.

Here are some of the possible destinations, according to SoraNews:

  • Sapporo Shin Chitose (CTS)

  • Memanbetsu (MMB)

  • Kushiro (KUH) in Hokkaido

  • Kansai International (KIX) in Osaka

  • Fukuoka (FUK)

  • Nagasaki (NGS)

  • Miyazaki (KMI)

  • Oita (OIT)

  • Kagoshima (KOG) on the southwest island of Kyushu

  • Naha (OKA)

  • New Ishigaki (ISG)

  • Amami (ASJ) in Okinawa

Photo via Peach Aviation

Top photos via Peach Aviation

