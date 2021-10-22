Back

S'porean, 27, to be charged for breaching SHN, allegedly left hotel room 4 times in 5 days

He also supposedly went home on two occasions.

Matthias Ang | October 22, 2021, 12:10 PM

A 27-year-old Singaporean will be charged on Oct. 22 for allegedly breaching his Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) requirements on four occasions, a press release by the Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated.

Ang Chenrui had been served with a SHN earlier this year from Apr. 17 to May 1, after he arrived in Singapore on Apr. 17.

Left his hotel along Beach Road repeatedly

Ang had been informed by an ICA officer that he was not allowed to leave his room in the dedicated facility for the duration of his SHN.

He was then brought to a hotel along Beach Road after immigration clearance to serve out his SHN.

On Apr. 20, Ang allegedly left his hotel room without authorisation and returned to his home in Serangoon. He had supposedly met up with his female room tenant and had dinner at a coffeeshop in Serangoon Central.

Afterwards, the two then purportedly proceeded to NEX Shopping Centre before Ang returned to the hotel alone.

The next day, Ang allegedly left his room and sat on a chair outside it.

He then allegedly left his room again on Apr. 22, and headed to the hotel's ground floor lobby.

On both occasions, he returned to his room after being noticed by hotel staff.

Served the remainder of his SHN at IMH

On Apr. 24, Ang obtained approval from the relevant authorities to head to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a consultation.

Upon verifying the approval email, the hotel arranged for a dedicated transport to convey Ang to IMH.

However, upon arriving at IMH, Ang allegedly did not register with the consultant but instead returned home to meet with his female tenant once more.

Both of them supposedly went to a shopping mall and had dinner at Farrer Park before returning to Ang's home.

Eventually, the hotel found out that Ang had not registered for his consultation and alerted ICA to his disappearance.

ICA enforcement officers then found Ang at home.

Afterwards, he was admitted to IMH where he served out the remainder of his SHN.

For failing to comply with SHN requirements, Ang could face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both.

Top photo by Matthias Ang

