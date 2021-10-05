188 people caught at hawker centres over 3 days for breaching Covid-19 measures

Enforcement action was taken against 188 people over three days for breaching Covid-19 measures at hawker centres, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Oct. 4.

Enforcement operations, with the support of the Singapore Police Force, were conducted at multiple hawker centres from Oct. 1 to 3, which was over the first weekend after the latest round of restrictions kicked in that allows only two people to dine in.

The offences included gathering in groups of more than two, consuming alcohol past 10.30pm, not maintaining a safe distance of 1m, and not wearing masks or having them pulled down.

The locations where offences were spotted included Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre and Tekka Centre.

NEA said agencies have received feedback that groups tend to linger and fail to observe safe management measures at these places.

Those who fail to observe safe distancing measures face a fine of S$300 for the first offence.

Repeat offenders face a fine of S$1,000 or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

In the last two months since August 2021, almost 500 fines have been issued to people who breached safe management measures.

NEA added that seniors should consider ordering takeaway at hawker centres instead of dining in, amid the number of Covid-19 cases surge.

"In particular, they should avoid dine-in meals or chats over drinks at hawker centres during this time," NEA said.

NEA also said those who enter the markets and hawker centres are reminded to use SafeEntry for checking in and out, even when the access points are not manned.