Back

AVS looking into alleged failure to care for pet husky seen with mouth & paws taped

The videos were shared on Facebook on Oct. 18.

Karen Lui | October 22, 2021, 02:52 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into the allegations involving the failure in duty to care for a pet husky that were put out earlier in October 2021.

AVS looking into allegations

The National Parks Board (NParks), which AVS falls under, released a statement in response to Mothership's queries on Oct. 20.

NParks' community animal management group director, Jessica Kwok, said: "Taking all feedback seriously, the AVS is looking into the allegation of failure in duty of care for a pet husky."

Kwok highlighted that AVS does not condone mistreatment of pets.

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both, she added.

Pet owners are reminded to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe, and providing suitable food and water regularly.

For more information on the minimum standards expected of animal housing, management, and care, you can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners.

What happened

On Oct. 18, videos and pictures of a husky in various states of distress were being circulated on social media platforms.

Some of the videos showed the dog with its muzzle and front paws wrapped in clear tape.

Another video showed a person scruffing the dog who was stuck between the grills of a gate.

Other pictures that surfaced suggest that the dog's muzzle and front paws were taped on previous occasions.

The person who allegedly took the video subsequently came out to defend his actions by saying the dog's muzzle was taped for only a minute.

However, it is not known if these incidents took place in Singapore or overseas, even though the person who allegedly took the video has links to Singapore.

Read more

Top images by @bryanngomez and @kathryn.xiian via Instagram.

Up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers allowed to visit Little India & Geylang Serai starting Oct. 30

MOM said that there were "positive outcomes and encouraging feedback" to the one-month pilot programme.

October 22, 2021, 04:24 PM

People queue up at 11th Don Don Donki outlet in Tampines 1 because 10 outlets still not enough

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

October 22, 2021, 04:18 PM

50% off Grab rides to & fro Changi Airport with promo code 'AIRPORT50'

Beep beep.

October 22, 2021, 03:39 PM

Man puzzled to find tiny frog less than 1cm along Orchard Road footpath

It was hopping along the footpath.

October 22, 2021, 03:19 PM

Privé Group removes CEO after company’s statement of support for him in the wake of attacking S’pore boy, 13, slammed

The company also strongly condemned his actions.

October 22, 2021, 02:19 PM

Fluff Stack at Tampines One, Canton Paradise at NEX among 15 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

Flippers, another pancake place at Ngee Ann City, was also among 9 F&B outlets that were fined for various breaches.

October 22, 2021, 12:57 PM

2 Chinese men refuse to pay California restaurant bill after Chinese-Americans sing US national anthem

They had ordered S$134.60 worth of food.

October 22, 2021, 12:49 PM

Hin Leong founder sells Good Class Bungalow in Bukit Timah for S$34 million

The house was among assets frozen by the High Court in order to recoup debt.

October 22, 2021, 12:41 PM

SIA to resume S'pore-Sydney Airbus A380 flights from Dec. 1, 2021

Ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

October 22, 2021, 12:30 PM

Biden on whether the US would defend Taiwan from China: 'Yes, we have a commitment to do that'

A White House official later said that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed.

October 22, 2021, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.