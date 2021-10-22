AVS looking into alleged failure to care for pet husky seen with mouth & paws taped

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into the allegations involving the failure in duty to care for a pet husky that were put out earlier in October 2021.

AVS looking into allegations

The National Parks Board (NParks), which AVS falls under, released a statement in response to Mothership's queries on Oct. 20.

NParks' community animal management group director, Jessica Kwok, said: "Taking all feedback seriously, the AVS is looking into the allegation of failure in duty of care for a pet husky."

Kwok highlighted that AVS does not condone mistreatment of pets.

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both, she added.

Pet owners are reminded to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe, and providing suitable food and water regularly.

For more information on the minimum standards expected of animal housing, management, and care, you can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners.

What happened

On Oct. 18, videos and pictures of a husky in various states of distress were being circulated on social media platforms.

Some of the videos showed the dog with its muzzle and front paws wrapped in clear tape.

Another video showed a person scruffing the dog who was stuck between the grills of a gate.

Other pictures that surfaced suggest that the dog's muzzle and front paws were taped on previous occasions.

The person who allegedly took the video subsequently came out to defend his actions by saying the dog's muzzle was taped for only a minute.

However, it is not known if these incidents took place in Singapore or overseas, even though the person who allegedly took the video has links to Singapore.

Top images by @bryanngomez and @kathryn.xiian via Instagram.