8-year-old girl with autism dies in M'sia after driver left her in van for 3 hours without realising it

The driver was supposed to send her to a daycare centre.

Faris Alfiq | October 14, 2021, 12:45 PM

An eight-year-old girl with autism in Malaysia was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead after she was left in a van for about three hours on Oct. 12, Bernama reported.

According to the police, the 34-year-old male driver has been arrested.

Seremban police chief Mohd Said Ibrahim said that the police received a report of the girl's death at 7.46pm.

Driver supposed to send girl to daycare centre

According to Bernama, the police said the driver was supposed to send the girl to a daycare centre in Taman Nusari Aman, Negeri Sembilan.

Instead, the driver returned home without realising that the girl was still in the van.

Said said the girl was believed to have been locked in the van since 2.30pm and was found unconscious at about 5.30pm.

She was then taken to Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the police, they are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.

The driver has been arrested for neglecting, abandoning or exposing the child in a manner likely to cause her physical or emotional injury under the Child Act 2001.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for no more than 10 years, or fined not exceeding RM20,000 (S$6,500), or both.

Top images via Kindel Media/ Pexels and Fatimah Tahaisa/ Facebook

