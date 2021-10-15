Fluff Stack at Tampines One, Canton Paradise at NEX among 15 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

15 Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close following breaches of Safe Management Measures (SMMs), according to the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) in a press release on Oct. 22.

Nine F&B outlets and 24 individuals have also been fined for breaches of SMMs and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) since Oct. 9.

These are in addition to stepped up enforcement actions that have been taken by the National Environment Agency (NEA) between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, for breaches of SMMs at hawker centres.

One outlet failed to check vaccination status

According to MSE, more than 1,000 premises and over 3,700 individuals were checked to verify their compliance with VDS.

One F&B outlet, Katong Eating House Pte Ltd (865 Mountbatten Road #B1-85/87) failed to implement checks to ensure that only vaccinated individuals entered or remained within their premises to consume food or drinks.

It has thus been ordered to close for 10 days from Oct. 15 to 24 (both dates inclusive) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

14 outlets breached SMMs

14 F&B outlets were ordered to close for SMM breaches, including failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size, failing to maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between customers, allowing verbal exhortation of goodwill (e.g. singing and toasting), and allowing music to be played within premises.

The 14 outlets are:

Canton Paradise at NEX

De Boss House

Drinks at Wan Jin Eating House

Fluff Stack at Tampines One

Kei Hachi

KPO

Mahota Kitchen at Century Square

Malaysia Boleh at Eastpoint Mall

Mama Chin

Pink Whale

Shi Hao Mala Pte Ltd

Tai Fu Lou

The Luxe Bistro

Wan Chai Hong Kong Tea Room at IMM

Nine outlets fined

Nine other F&B outlets were issued composition fines for various SMM breaches on their premises.

These included allowing singing and failing to ensure a one-metre safe distance between seated customers.

The nine outlets fined are:

Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall

Flipper's at Ngee Ann City

Delifrance at Tampines One

Kopitiam at Bukit Panjang Plaza

Texas Chicken at VivoCity

Toast Box at AMK Hub

Ya Kun Kaya and Toast at JCube

North Miznon

Yellow Goldenland

Eight outlets were fined S$1,000, while one outlet was fined S$2,000 in total.

Enhanced measures leading up to Deepavali

According to MSE, agencies will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets and pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure adherence to VDS and SMMs.

It added:

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with SMMs, including the proper wearing of masks. Enforcement action includes prosecution and revocation of licences for food, public entertainment, and liquor."

Additional safety measures in Little India will also be implemented leading up to Deepavali on Nov. 4, as a surge in visitor crowd is expected.

These include switching off the popular pedestrian crossing at the junction of Campbell Lane and Serangoon Road in the evenings from Oct. 29 to 31 and from Nov. 3 to 4, redirecting pedestrian traffic to two other crossings at Sungei Road and Dunlop Street, and ensuring that businesses do not hawk their wares in pedestrian walkways.

Some businesses are expected to extend their operating hours, to "allow shoppers to spread out their visits and prevent overcrowding".

Enforcement presence will also be stepped up in Little India in the run up to Deepavali.

MSE urged members of the public to continue exercising socially responsible behaviour, observe SMMs, and visit Little India during off-peak hours whenever possible.

Seniors are encouraged to stay home, avoid crowded places, and only go out for essential activities in the next few weeks. Those who feel unwell are advised to seek medical attention and stay home.

