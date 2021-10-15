Back

Fluff Stack at Tampines One, Canton Paradise at NEX among 15 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

Flippers, another pancake place at Ngee Ann City, was also among 9 F&B outlets that were fined for various breaches.

Lean Jinghui | October 22, 2021, 12:57 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

15 Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close following breaches of Safe Management Measures (SMMs), according to the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) in a press release on Oct. 22.

Nine F&B outlets and 24 individuals have also been fined for breaches of SMMs and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) since Oct. 9.

These are in addition to stepped up enforcement actions that have been taken by the National Environment Agency (NEA) between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, for breaches of SMMs at hawker centres.

One outlet failed to check vaccination status

According to MSE, more than 1,000 premises and over 3,700 individuals were checked to verify their compliance with VDS.

One F&B outlet, Katong Eating House Pte Ltd (865 Mountbatten Road #B1-85/87) failed to implement checks to ensure that only vaccinated individuals entered or remained within their premises to consume food or drinks.

It has thus been ordered to close for 10 days from Oct. 15 to 24 (both dates inclusive) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

14 outlets breached SMMs

14 F&B outlets were ordered to close for SMM breaches, including failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size, failing to maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between customers, allowing verbal exhortation of goodwill (e.g. singing and toasting), and allowing music to be played within premises.

The 14 outlets are:

  • Canton Paradise at NEX

  • De Boss House

  • Drinks at Wan Jin Eating House

  • Fluff Stack at Tampines One

  • Kei Hachi

  • KPO

  • Mahota Kitchen at Century Square

  • Malaysia Boleh at Eastpoint Mall

  • Mama Chin

  • Pink Whale

  • Shi Hao Mala Pte Ltd

  • Tai Fu Lou

  • The Luxe Bistro

  • Wan Chai Hong Kong Tea Room at IMM

De Boss House failed to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size. As it is a repeat offender, it was ordered to close for 20 days from Oct. 15 to Nov. 3 2021 (both dates inclusive). Via URA

Fluff Stack failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of customers. It was ordered to close for 10 days from Oct. 16 to 25, 2021 (both dates inclusive). Via Enterprise Singapore

Mahota Kitchen failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of customers. It was ordered to close for 10 days from Oct. 16 to 25, 2021 (both dates inclusive). Via Enterprise Singapore

Mama Chin allowed intermingling between different groups of customers and failed to ensure one-metre safe distancing. It was ordered to close for 10 days from Oct. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive). Via URA

Mama Chin. Via URA

Pink Whale allowed intermingling between different groups of customers. As it is a repeat offender, it was ordered to close for 20 days from Oct. 15 to Nov. 3, 2021 (both dates inclusive).Via URA.

Nine outlets fined

Nine other F&B outlets were issued composition fines for various SMM breaches on their premises.

These included allowing singing and failing to ensure a one-metre safe distance between seated customers.

The nine outlets fined are:

  • Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall

  • Flipper's at Ngee Ann City

  • Delifrance at Tampines One

  • Kopitiam at Bukit Panjang Plaza

  • Texas Chicken at VivoCity

  • Toast Box at AMK Hub

  • Ya Kun Kaya and Toast at JCube

  • North Miznon

  • Yellow Goldenland

Eight outlets were fined S$1,000, while one outlet was fined S$2,000 in total.

Enhanced measures leading up to Deepavali

According to MSE, agencies will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets and pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure adherence to VDS and SMMs.

It added:

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with SMMs, including the proper wearing of masks. Enforcement action includes prosecution and revocation of licences for food, public entertainment, and liquor."

Additional safety measures in Little India will also be implemented leading up to Deepavali on Nov. 4, as a surge in visitor crowd is expected.

These include switching off the popular pedestrian crossing at the junction of Campbell Lane and Serangoon Road in the evenings from Oct. 29 to 31 and from Nov. 3 to 4, redirecting pedestrian traffic to two other crossings at Sungei Road and Dunlop Street, and ensuring that businesses do not hawk their wares in pedestrian walkways.

Some businesses are expected to extend their operating hours, to "allow shoppers to spread out their visits and prevent overcrowding".

Enforcement presence will also be stepped up in Little India in the run up to Deepavali.

MSE urged members of the public to continue exercising socially responsible behaviour, observe SMMs, and visit Little India during off-peak hours whenever possible.

Seniors are encouraged to stay home, avoid crowded places, and only go out for essential activities in the next few weeks. Those who feel unwell are advised to seek medical attention and stay home.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) 

2 Chinese men refuse to pay California restaurant bill after Chinese-Americans sing US national anthem

They had ordered S$134.60 worth of food.

October 22, 2021, 12:49 PM

Hin Leong founder sells Good Class Bungalow in Bukit Timah for S$34 million

The house was among assets frozen by the High Court in order to recoup debt.

October 22, 2021, 12:41 PM

SIA to resume S'pore-Sydney Airbus A380 flights from Dec. 1, 2021

Ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

October 22, 2021, 12:30 PM

Biden on whether the US would defend Taiwan from China: 'Yes, we have a commitment to do that'

A White House official later said that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed.

October 22, 2021, 12:24 PM

S'porean, 27, to be charged for breaching SHN, allegedly left hotel room 4 times in 5 days

He also supposedly went home on two occasions.

October 22, 2021, 12:10 PM

Cellarbration in Downtown East feels like a duty-free store with wide range of alcohol for cheap

Going for that duty-free experience.

October 22, 2021, 12:07 PM

Deepavali is not a ‘new year’ festival, but the celebration of good over evil

Keep safe during this year’s celebrations, but don’t forget to have fun too.

October 22, 2021, 11:55 AM

HDB estate residents allegedly throw food from window to feed wild boar 'almost every night'

The wild boar is seen returning to the same spot.

October 22, 2021, 11:16 AM

Hikers use turbans & clothes to save 2 men from waterfall in Canada

Quick-thinking heroes.

October 22, 2021, 11:08 AM

Blue-themed dessert cafe opens at Dhoby Ghaut with souffle pancakes, bingsu & traditional desserts

Sweet.

October 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.