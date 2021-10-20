S$1.20 is the sole & highest bid for a market stall at 112 Jalan Bukit Merah in September 2021

A market stall at 112 Jalan Bukit Merah Market and Food Centre looks set to be rented out at S$1.20 per month, after the bidder Chuah Seong Kuan emerged as the highest and sole bidder.

According to the September tender notice published on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, the stall in question is designated for trading assorted spices.

Without any contesting bidders, Chuah is expected to win the bid as the stall has been open for tender on at least two occasions, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

NEA's regulation requires stalls to enter another round of bidding if there is only one bidder in the first round of bidding. In the event that there is also only a sole bidder in the second round, the bidder will then secure the tender.

"Not surprised"

According to Shin Min, the market appeared to be "rather deserted" when a reporter visited on Oct. 17.

The only stall that was open is a vegetable stall, and the 74-year-old owner reportedly said that she was not surprised at the S$1.20 bid.

She told Shin Min that business slowed down significantly after the market was "fenced up" and safe management measures were implemented.

The stall owner opined that even if the bidder were to win the bid at S$1.20, there will be other expenses to take care of, such as worker's salary, utilities bill, and miscellaneous fees, which could add up to over S$1,500.

According to her, the stalls at the market are usually rented out at the price of S$60 to over S$100.

Meanwhile, the highest bid for a stall designated for selling assorted spices at Blk 448 Clementi can go up to S$668.

The highest bid for a food stall Amoy Street Food Centre was at S$4,228, with second and third-placed bids coming in at S$3,619 and S$3,505 respectively.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News