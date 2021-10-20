Back

S$1.20 is the sole & highest bid for a market stall at 112 Jalan Bukit Merah in September 2021

The bidder is reportedly expected to secure the tender.

Jean Chien Tay | October 20, 2021, 01:42 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A market stall at 112 Jalan Bukit Merah Market and Food Centre looks set to be rented out at S$1.20 per month, after the bidder Chuah Seong Kuan emerged as the highest and sole bidder.

According to the September tender notice published on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, the stall in question is designated for trading assorted spices.

Without any contesting bidders, Chuah is expected to win the bid as the stall has been open for tender on at least two occasions, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The stall in question. (Image via Shin Min Daily News)

NEA's regulation requires stalls to enter another round of bidding if there is only one bidder in the first round of bidding. In the event that there is also only a sole bidder in the second round, the bidder will then secure the tender.

"Not surprised"

According to Shin Min, the market appeared to be "rather deserted" when a reporter visited on Oct. 17.

The only stall that was open is a vegetable stall, and the 74-year-old owner reportedly said that she was not surprised at the S$1.20 bid.

She told Shin Min that business slowed down significantly after the market was "fenced up" and safe management measures were implemented.

The stall owner opined that even if the bidder were to win the bid at S$1.20, there will be other expenses to take care of, such as worker's salary, utilities bill, and miscellaneous fees, which could add up to over S$1,500.

According to her, the stalls at the market are usually rented out at the price of S$60 to over S$100.

Meanwhile, the highest bid for a stall designated for selling assorted spices at Blk 448 Clementi can go up to S$668.

The highest bid for a food stall Amoy Street Food Centre was at S$4,228, with second and third-placed bids coming in at S$3,619 and S$3,505 respectively.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

2 people in S'pore being investigated for allegedly using abusive words against public servants

They are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

October 20, 2021, 01:31 PM

Decomposing carcass of endangered green turtle found along East Coast Park beach

NParks speculated that the carcass had been floating around for days before washing up on the shore.

October 20, 2021, 12:52 PM

MOH: Healthcare workers in S'pore can now apply for overseas leave

MOH said that it recognised the need for healthcare workers to "recharge and rest."

October 20, 2021, 12:39 PM

Film depicting crushing defeat of US army by the Chinese tops China’s box office with over S$1 billion

Commissioned by the Chinese government and released before national day holiday.

October 20, 2021, 12:19 PM

Calls to cancel NOC's Sylvia Chan grow after fresh allegations of workplace abuse surface

Allegations with receipts.

October 20, 2021, 12:11 PM

Kim Seon-ho 'belatedly' apologises after being accused of forcing ex-girlfriend to get an abortion

He had allegedly forced her to do so when they were dating in 2020.

October 20, 2021, 11:40 AM

S'porean opens Little Merlion cafe in Tokyo, serving dishes like laksa, prata & carrot cake

The closest to Singapore you can get in Japan.

October 20, 2021, 11:16 AM

Migrant workers in S'pore treated to Saturday lunch of chicken biryani

A much-deserved tasty meal.

October 20, 2021, 10:28 AM

Indonesian street vendor invents 'robot' to help him cook fried rice after suffering an injury

Thermomix but street food.

October 20, 2021, 09:59 AM

Best Electricity also closing down, third energy retailer to exit S'pore market in 1 week

One by one bowing out.

October 20, 2021, 02:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.