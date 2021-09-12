Back

US man jailed 10 years for stabbing syringe filled with his semen into woman's buttocks at supermarket

More syringes were found at his house when he was arrested.

Matthias Ang | September 12, 2021, 05:46 PM

A 52-year-old man in the American state of Maryland has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and five years of supervised release for stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in her buttocks last February, U.S. media CBS Baltimore reported on Sep. 10, 2021.

Stabbed syringe into woman while she was returning shopping cart

On Feb. 18, 2020, Thomas Byron Stemen was seen on video trailing the victim, Katie Peters, and stabbing her with a syringe while she was returning a shopping cart at a supermarket, according to a Facebook post put up by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

CBS Baltimore further quoted Peters as saying that she jumped back and asked Stemen if he had jabbed her with a cigarette butt.

This prompted Stemen to reply. "Ya, it felt like a bee sting, didn't it?"

Peters also felt a wet substance on her pants afterwards.

Speaking to Fox5, Peters said that she had no clue, at the time of the incident, as to what was inside the syringe.

"It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks (American slang for crystal meth), I don’t know what’s in that needle," she added.

Peters said that she felt a burning sensation upon getting into her car and found a small red spot once she was home, along with what appeared to be a puncture wound on her buttocks.

She then sought treatment at a hospital the following day, once she observed a large round red area on her buttocks.

More syringes found at Stemen's residences when he was arrested

Stemen was arrested on Feb. 25, 2020, a week after his assault on Peter, following a tip-off and charged with first and second-degree assault, along with reckless endangerment.

Screenshot from Anne Arundel County Police Department

Additional syringes were recovered from both his car and residence at the time of his arrest, CBS Baltimore reported.

The clothes and shoes that he was seen wearing during his assault on Peters was also found.

In addition, a syringe found in his car's side-door was discovered to be containing his semen.

Stemen subsequently pleaded guilty to his charges of first and second-degree assault.

Fox5 further reported that Peters was not Stemen's first target.

Prior to the Feb. 18, 2020, incident, he had also attempted to attack two other people.

British media The Independent reported that Stemen had also been previously served a warrant in 1999 as a fugitive from justice, and went to court in 2013 for a domestic violence civil suit.

Top images via Anne Arundel County Police Department Facebook

 

