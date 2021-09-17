Remaining days of Sep. 2021 in S'pore to be mostly thundery & wet

Thundery showers are expected in Singapore for most of the remaining days of September 2021, similar to the weather forecast in the earlier half of the month, the National Environment Agency said in an advisory on Sep. 16.

Thundery showers forecast

Thundery showers lasting a short duration are to be expected over parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between the predawn and morning are to be expected on somedays.

The wet weather is due the development of Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca, brought about by a low-pressure system that is forecast to develop over northern South China Sea.

On the whole, the overall rainfall for the month of September is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Daily temperature between 24°C to 34°C

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C to 33°C on most days, with a potential to reach a daily high of around 33°C on a few warm days.

At night, the weather can potentially be warm and humid, with minimum night-time temperatures of around 28°C and over the south-eastern parts of the island in particular.

This happens when the prevailing southeast winds bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

The prevailing southwest monsoon conditions in the region are forecast to persist for the rest of September 2021.

During which, the low-level winds are expected to blow mostly from the southeast or southwest, and occasionally shift to blow from the south in the later part of the month.

Top image by Lily Banse from Unsplash