Japan's prime minister Yoshihide Suga to resign 1 year into job

After taking over the role for about a year.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 03, 2021, 12:51 PM

Japan's current prime minister Yoshihide Suga will be stepping down after about a year into the job.

He will not run for his party's election and will step down as early as end of September, according to Nikkei Asia.

Suga took over Shinzo Abe in September 2020 after the latter stepped down, citing health reasons.

Reuters reported that Suga will finish his term as the party's president until his successor is chosen in the party's election on Sep. 29.

Suga's public support has recently dropped to below 30 per cent for the first time as Japan struggles with Covid-19.

It was previously reported that the Japan government may hold their general election on Oct. 17.

Frequent leadership changes in Japan is common.

Top image by Akio Kon via Bloomberg/Getty Images

