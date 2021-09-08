StarHub brings you the best entertainment with latest shows, Disney+ & HBO Pak for S$30/month

Does everyone at home want to watch different shows, of different genres and on different platforms?

Your parents want to watch their favourite Taiwanese dramas, the kids are clamouring to catch the latest Disney+ animated flicks, while you just want to kick back and enjoy the latest blockbusters, preferably with an ice cold beer in hand.

With all the streaming apps and live channels we have these days, it's hard to pick just one to subscribe to.

So, what if I told you that you can have it all in one single bundle?

An all-in-one bundle with StarHub TV+

Behold, Starhub TV+ that allows you to toggle between:

Free-to-air channels including Channel 5, Channel 8, Suria, Vasantham and CNA.

Videos on Demand.

Multiple international TV channels with your favourite movies, dramas, documentaries, and reality shows, with more than 100,000 hours of entertainment.

Content from streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ (including FOX shows).

Disney+

As the official distributor of Disney+, StarHub brings you your favourites from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

It’s a treat for the entire family.

Kids can join their favourite monsters in Disney’s new series Monsters at Work or travel land and sea with Disney+ Original movie, Luca.

Adults, on the other hand, can travel to a galaxy far far away with every Star Wars movie and series ever made.

Sci-fi isn't your thing? Catch the action with your favourite Marvel characters. From Iron Man to Captain America and to Loki, all the Marvel movies and series are in your hand.

And if you prefer some drama, horror or comedy television series, Star brings you all seasons of The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and Grey’s Anatomy.

HBO Pak

Access six HBO channels — HBO HD, HBO On Demand HD, HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits, and CINEMAX — with the HBO Pak and get complimentary access to HBO GO.

With HBO GO, watch the biggest and latest Hollywood blockbusters and HBO Originals like the Gossip Girl reboot, The White Lotus and The Hunt.

And for all you Thronies out there, you can relive the entire Game of Thrones series again and again.

Enjoy it all commercial free with HBO’s 24-hour commercial-free premium programming subscription service.

Content that you can catch on StarHub TV+

Here’s a look at the range of content you can find on StarHub TV+:

Entertainment+

Tune in to English language television programmes, award-winning documentaries, travel shows, exciting cooking competitions and reality shows on the same day as viewers in America and the United Kingdom.

With plenty of channels including BBC News, WarnerTV, AXN HD, Cartoon Network, Dreamworks, CNBC, MTV Asia HD, Nickelodeon, and many more, you’ll never run out of movies and shows to see.

You also get current shows like DC’s Stargirl season two on WarnerTV, and Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC Lifestyle.

Asian+

English dramas aren't your thing? StarHub has got you covered.

StarHub TV+ offers an extensive range of dramas, variety shows, movies, infotainment and live award shows from Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Japan.

Choose from multiple channels from across Asia including, tvN, KBSWorld (HD), TVB Xing He HD, Dragon TV, Hub Drama First and many more.

Catch Ancient Love Poetry available now on Hub Drama First and Honeymoon Tavern on tvN.

Here are the packages that StarHub is offering.

StarHub TV+ offers

TV+ (For just S$30 a month)

What’s included in the TV+ package?

Subscribe to Entertainment+ or Asian+ (S$30 per month) and get Disney+ and HBO Pak with complimentary HBO GO at no extra cost.

And get this, you’ll save up to S$311 in a year. This only applies to new sign-ups.

It's value-for-money and fuss-free.

HomeHub+ (S$72.90 per month)

Absolute hate buffering time?

For S$72.90 every month, you get more content and faster broadband to stream your favourite shows.

The HomeHub+ package gives you :

Either Entertainment+ or Asian+ (worth S$30)

Entertainment+ Asian+ (worth S$30) Netflix with two screens at a time (worth S$15.98)

1gbps superfast broadband

Complimentary StarHub TV+ box (worth S$120)

Disney+ (worth S$11.98)

HBO Pak with complimentary HBO GO (worth S$13.98)

With the HomeHub+ package, you can save up to S$515 a year (this only applies to new sign-ups).

Features of StarHub TV+ box

StarHub TV+ can be accessed on multiple devices like your mobile phone, tablets and laptops, but wouldn't it be great to view it on the big screen?

Top up S$5 a month for the StarHub TV+ box for the best viewing experience when you sign up for either the Entertainment+ or Asia+ packages.

The plug-and-play StarHub TV+ Box gives viewers Ultra HD content (4K) and is compatible with any wireless broadband connection.

It also has a built-in Chromecast and access to the Google Play store.

Busy and missed this week’s episode of your favourite TV drama?

StarHub TV+ box allows users to go back up to 24 hours to catch programmes that you might have missed.

Simply press “Start Over” on your remote and never miss out on your favourite programmes again.

Watch all their favourite programmes, live sporting action and more anytime, anywhere with the StarHub TV+ mobile application or here.

Thanks to this sponsored article by StarHub, this writer’s weekend will be spent binge watching movies and TV shows.

Top image via StarHub.