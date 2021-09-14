Starbucks S'pore's latest collection has siren-themed tumblers & mugs in hues of pink, blue & green

Starbucks Singapore has announced its anniversary collection comprising merchandise inspired by "Siren and the mythical seas".

The collection, which is in pretty shades of pink, blue and green, will be available from Sep. 15, 2021.

Drinkware and Bearista

From left: 12oz mug (S$28.90), 12oz tumbler (S$34.90), 14oz bottle (S$26.90)

From left: Bearista (S$38.90), 12oz tumbler (S$24.90), Mini Bearista (S$20.90)

From left: 12oz bottle (S$26.90), 16oz tumbler (S$51.90), 20oz bottle (S$48.90)

Fom left: 160oz cup (S$32.90), 16oz cup (S$39.90), 3oz mugs (S$21.90)

From left: 25.5cm Bamboo straw with pouch (S$19.90), 12oz cup (S$44.90)

The bamboo straw with pouch and 12oz cup will be available exclusively on LazMall and Shopee Mall.

Seashell plate, 18cm length x 15.3cm width x 2.6cm height (S$21.90)

If you prefer darker and bolder colours, check out these items from the same collection.

From left: 16oz tumbler (S$48.90), 20oz cup (S$26.90), 10.8oz tumbler (S$34.90)

From left: 12oz bottle (S$34.90), 16oz cup (S$30.90)

16oz tumbler (S$27.90)

Starbucks Card (Free when you load a minimum of S$10 into the card).

Do note that the Anniversary Starbucks Card is not available at stores located at Changi Airport, except Jewel.

Details

The anniversary collection will be available in stores on Sep. 15.

If you prefer to shop online, it will be available via the Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall and Shoppee Mall on the same day at 12pm.

View the full list of Starbucks outlets here.

Do note that the collection is only available at selected stores. Find out more here.

Top photos via Starbucks Singapore