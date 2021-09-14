Back

Starbucks S'pore's latest collection has siren-themed tumblers & mugs in hues of pink, blue & green

Very pretty.

Siti Hawa | September 14, 2021, 06:46 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Starbucks Singapore has announced its anniversary collection comprising merchandise inspired by "Siren and the mythical seas".

The collection, which is in pretty shades of pink, blue and green, will be available from Sep. 15, 2021.

Drinkware and Bearista

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: 12oz mug (S$28.90), 12oz tumbler (S$34.90), 14oz bottle (S$26.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: Bearista (S$38.90), 12oz tumbler (S$24.90), Mini Bearista (S$20.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: 12oz bottle (S$26.90), 16oz tumbler (S$51.90), 20oz bottle (S$48.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Fom left: 160oz cup (S$32.90), 16oz cup (S$39.90), 3oz mugs (S$21.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: 25.5cm Bamboo straw with pouch (S$19.90), 12oz cup (S$44.90)

The bamboo straw with pouch and 12oz cup will be available exclusively on LazMall and Shopee Mall.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Seashell plate, 18cm length x 15.3cm width x 2.6cm height (S$21.90)

If you prefer darker and bolder colours, check out these items from the same collection.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: 16oz tumbler (S$48.90), 20oz cup (S$26.90), 10.8oz tumbler (S$34.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

From left: 12oz bottle (S$34.90), 16oz cup (S$30.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

16oz tumbler (S$27.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Starbucks Card (Free when you load a minimum of S$10 into the card).

Do note that the Anniversary Starbucks Card is not available at stores located at Changi Airport, except Jewel.

Details

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

The anniversary collection will be available in stores on Sep. 15.

If you prefer to shop online, it will be available via the Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall and Shoppee Mall on the same day at 12pm.

View the full list of Starbucks outlets here.

Do note that the collection is only available at selected stores. Find out more here.

