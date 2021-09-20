Back

Enrichment centre apologises after staff shows up as clown outside S'pore primary schools

Marketing gimmick gone wrong.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 20, 2021, 03:22 PM

Speech Academy Asia, an enrichment centre in Singapore, has put up a post on Sep. 20 afternoon acknowledging that the "clown" seen outside primary schools is an employee.

Multiple police reports were lodged after a man dressed up as a clown was seen at several primary schools in the east recently.

Some schools, such as Tao Nan School, have issued an official advisory to alert parents about this suspicious character.

Clown an employee, did not offer monetary rewards to lure children

The company also clarified that the employee was not asked to take children out of the school's vicinity or offer any form of monetary rewards for children to follow him.

The centre apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Slammed by parents

The centre was lambasted for the unnecessary anxiety caused by the clown, who was supposedly promoting the centre's public speaking class.

Many comments online put up on Speech Academy Asia's Facebook posts, criticised the distasteful marketing efforts.

Speech Academy Asia responded to a few comments, apologising for "the inconvenience caused" and requesting for some time for the management team to decide on how to rectify this boo-boo.

Here are some comments and exchanges on one of Speech Academy Asia's Facebook posts:

Top image via Mothership reader and Speech Academy Asia

