SPCA names rescue cats after 'Friends' characters, Chandler remains up for adoption

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (SPCA) has a gallery sharing a list of all the animals up for adoption.

Among this list, two cats have stood out due to their names: Monica and Chandler.

This combination of names may ring a bell to some, especially for fans of the iconic American sitcom, "Friends".

Monica and Chandler

Meet Monica, a two-year-old female Persian cross with tabby brown fur who boasts "a majestic presence and kind nature".

Chandler is a 2.5-month-old male tuxedo kitten who becomes "easily excitable during playtime". His ability to bring joy to others with his amusing antics was described to be "very much like the 'real life' Chandler".

Speaking to Mothership, SPCA's executive director Jaipal Singh Gill revealed that the cats were named after the series as the show had a comeback reunion recently.

Both Monica and Chandler arrived at SPCA separately.

Chandler was involved in a car accident at Mandai and was rescued by the SPCA.

Besides needing treatment for the scratches on his left hind leg, he did not receive any severe injuries from the accident and has just recovered from a respiratory infection.

He will be placed for adoption soon.

Monica was found in Senja on Aug. 3 with no microchip. Although a lost and found notice was put up for her, no one came forward to claim her.

She was put up for adoption on Sep. 6 and was adopted on Sep. 12.

In addition, SPCA also shared that they had named a black kitten named "Phoebe" as she was "sweet natured, free spirited, and young at heart".

Phoebe has also been adopted.

Rescue animal names

SPCA shared that they try to take the personality of the rescue animals into consideration when naming them. Surrendered pets often retain their names.

If you're interested to adopt Chandler or the other animals in need of homes, you can visit their website to make an appointment.

In the meantime, you can catch all 10 seasons of "Friends" on Netflix.

Top images by SPCA and Still Watching Netflix's YouTube video.