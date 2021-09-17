Back

SPCA names rescue cats after 'Friends' characters, Chandler remains up for adoption

Monica and Phoebe have been adopted.

Karen Lui | September 17, 2021, 03:38 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (SPCA) has a gallery sharing a list of all the animals up for adoption.

Among this list, two cats have stood out due to their names: Monica and Chandler.

This combination of names may ring a bell to some, especially for fans of the iconic American sitcom, "Friends".

Monica and Chandler from "Friends".

Monica and Chandler

Meet Monica, a two-year-old female Persian cross with tabby brown fur who boasts "a majestic presence and kind nature".

Photo by SPCA.

Chandler is a 2.5-month-old male tuxedo kitten who becomes "easily excitable during playtime". His ability to bring joy to others with his amusing antics was described to be "very much like the 'real life' Chandler".

Photo by SPCA.

Speaking to Mothership, SPCA's executive director Jaipal Singh Gill revealed that the cats were named after the series as the show had a comeback reunion recently.

Both Monica and Chandler arrived at SPCA separately.

Chandler was involved in a car accident at Mandai and was rescued by the SPCA.

Besides needing treatment for the scratches on his left hind leg, he did not receive any severe injuries from the accident and has just recovered from a respiratory infection.

He will be placed for adoption soon.

Monica was found in Senja on Aug. 3 with no microchip. Although a lost and found notice was put up for her, no one came forward to claim her.

She was put up for adoption on Sep. 6 and was adopted on Sep. 12.

In addition, SPCA also shared that they had named a black kitten named "Phoebe" as she was "sweet natured, free spirited, and young at heart".

Phoebe has also been adopted.

Rescue animal names

SPCA shared that they try to take the personality of the rescue animals into consideration when naming them. Surrendered pets often retain their names.

If you're interested to adopt Chandler or the other animals in need of homes, you can visit their website to make an appointment.

In the meantime, you can catch all 10 seasons of "Friends" on Netflix.

Top images by SPCA and Still Watching Netflix's YouTube video.

Hole-in-the-wall cafe at Upper Changi Road specialises in artisanal coffees & Australian products

Pretty in pink.

September 17, 2021, 03:34 PM

South Korean convenience store to launch soda-flavoured steamed bun, filling looks like toothpaste

Cool.

September 17, 2021, 02:32 PM

Crepuscular rays greet early birds in S'pore on Sep. 17

Those who woke up later naturally got more sleep.

September 17, 2021, 01:41 PM

S'pore supports global fight against Covid-19 & pledges to donate vaccines: Vivian Balakrishnan

He was speaking at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting on Sep. 16.

September 17, 2021, 01:41 PM

Remaining days of Sep. 2021 in S'pore to be mostly thundery & wet

Rain is coming, rain is coming, rain is comiiiiiinnnggg.

September 17, 2021, 12:48 PM

Quah Zheng Wen 'grateful' for previous NS deferment, intends to go to 2024 Olympics

Just keep swimming~

September 17, 2021, 12:45 PM

Rare protest in China as investors demand repayment by property developer Evergrande

Employees joined the protest too.

September 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Vic Chou praises Christopher Lee's professionalism in first collaboration on crime drama

They've met once at an awards ceremony and have heard of each other prior.

September 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Do IT professionals really earn a lot? S’pore IT professional answers common questions about getting IT jobs.

And why is there a coding language named after a snake?

September 17, 2021, 11:52 AM

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at SGH

900,000 seniors aged 60 and above will be eligible to receive the booster shots.

September 17, 2021, 10:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.