101,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine available at 17 S'pore clinics from Sep. 24, 2021

Individuals interested can make advance bookings for the vaccine from Sep. 17.

Alfie Kwa | September 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

From Sep. 24, another 101,000 doses of CoronaVac — the Covid-19 vaccine by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac — will be available at a number of private healthcare institutions in Singapore, the company said in a press release on Wednesday (Sep. 15).

Advance bookings for the vaccine can be made from Sep. 17 with the individual clinics.

Available at 17 clinics

Sinovac said that these additional doses of the CoronaVac vaccine will fulfil the demand for inactivated virus vaccines from Singapore residents.

The vaccines will be arriving in Singapore on Sep. 20 and will be available through healthcare group –Livingstone Health Holding Limited.

The vaccines will be available at four clinics under Livingstone Health's primary healthcare arm, Phoenix Medical, as well as at Ardennes Health Screening and Radiology Centre from Sep. 24.

It will also be available at 13 other primary care clinics islandwide.

This is the list of clinics:

Chua Hshan Cher, Head of Primary Care at Livingstone Health said:

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the important drive to vaccinate as many people as possible in Singapore in the fight against Covid-19. With the latest real-world data showing strong results and safety profile for the Sinovac vaccine, both in terms of prevention of Covid-19 infection and reduction in hospitalisation and mortality, we encourage all residents who prefer inactivated virus vaccines or have opted not to get vaccinated yet, to make an appointment for vaccination as soon as possible to protect themselves and the broader community."

Second delivery of  CoronaVac vaccine

MOH announced in August that its stock of the CoronaVac vaccine would be depleted after ringfencing sufficient supplies for those receiving their second doses.

It had earlier procured 200,000 doses of the vaccine, of which 170,000 were made available to the public at primary care clinics under the Special Access Route framework.

"This second delivery of 101,000 CoronaVac doses to Singapore reflects the close working relationships that we have established with essential stakeholders in the country. We will continue to pursue such strategic collaborations to help countries move to post-pandemic recovery as soon as possible," said Liu Peicheng, spokesperson for Sinovac.

Top image via Sinovac. 

