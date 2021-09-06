9 essential items to buy from Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale

The time has come, it’s Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

And there’s only a few days left for you to grab some good deals.

If you don’t know where to start, fret not.

Here’s a list of nine essential items you can buy to make your life easier:

1. Airbot Wet/Dry Mopping Vacuum

Original price: S$269

Sale price: S$219.90

Purchase here.

2. Dibea G20 Mini Smart LED Display Vacuum Mop Cleaner

Original price: S$786

Sale price: S$309

Purchase here.

3. Nespresso VertuoPlus Premium Coffee Machine, Titan

Original price: S$398

Sale price: S$321

Purchase here.

4. MICO Disposable Face Masks (50 pcs)

Original price: S$10.90

Sale price: S$8.40

Purchase here.

5. Premier 3Ply Deluxe Bathroom Tissue, 10 Rolls (Packs of 3)

Original price: S$14.90

Sale price: S$13.40

Purchase here.

6. Cornell 3.5L Air Fryer

Original price: S$149

Sale price: S$51

Purchase here. (Sale price only applicable on Sep. 9)

7. Lock & Lock Bisfree Modular 1.0L

Original price: S$12.90

Sale price: S$9.68

Purchase here.

8. Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 4s x 330ml [France]

Original price: S$8.50

Sale price: S$6.70

Purchase here.

9. ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen 70ml

Original price: S$41.90

Sale price: S$37.70

Purchase here.

Other promos

Here are some other promotions you can also look out for:

Crazy flash sales

On Sep. 9, there will be flash sales happening across 26 time slots.

Some key highlights include:

12am: Midnight Rush Hour, featuring unbeatable deals like Roborock S7 Vacuum at S$749.90 (Original Price S$1,299)

8am: 99 cents & Under Takeaway Deals

10am and 8pm: Shopee Supermarket Rush Hour

1pm and 6pm: S$0.10 flash deals with deals refreshed every 10 mins

2pm: Bubbletea Rush Hour

3pm: Mooncake Frenzy, featuring Four Season Sultan Durian Mooncake (1 for 1, total 8pcs) at S$79.90 (Original Price S$176)

4pm and 7pm: 1cent ShopeePay Scan & Pay vouchers

5pm: Super Brand Box Hour

10pm: Big Brand Discounts Super Deals, like the Samsung Tab A7 at S$240 (Original Price S$343)

11pm: Last Chance Rush Hour

9.9 Lowest Prices

You can also enjoy more than 2,000 items at the lowest price guaranteed on Sep. 9.

Some not to be missed deals includes Ergotune Supreme Ergonomic Chair at S$559 (Original Price S$988), and more.

Here are the 10 Key categories you can shop from to find the lowest prices before Sep. 9 ends:

Electronics

Home & Living

Home Appliances

Toys, Kids & Babies

Health & Beauty

Food & Beverages

Sports & Activewear

Hobbies & Pets

Automotive

Fashion

Super Big Brand Discounts + Staycation Giveaway

S$99 Super Deals

Enjoy S$99 Super deals from a wide array of categories only on Sep. 9.

Get your hands on these heavily discounted items while stocks last:

Staycation Giveaway sponsored by Far East Hospitality

Stand a chance to win a 2D1N Hotel Staycation from Oasia Hotel, AMOY Hotel or Village Hotel Bugis with every $50 spent on Big Brand Discounts items from now till Sep. 8.

Double your chances by shopping on 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Find out more here.

Shop and win Mercedes-Benz

Submit a lead form and make an order from now till Sep. 9, and you can stand a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe.

Each customer has two chances to win for each order made.

New users can increase the chances to win by 10 times for each order made on Sep. 9.

There’s no time to waste, so head over to Shopee and start shopping now.

Ps. New users can also enjoy S$7 off with a minimum spend S$15 by using this code <SHOPEE99MS>.

All images courtesy of Shopee.

This sponsored article by Shopee made the writer shop from home like crazy.