9 essential items to buy from Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale

The time has come, it’s Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.
And there’s only a few days left for you to grab some good deals.
If you don’t know where to start, fret not.
Here’s a list of nine essential items you can buy to make your life easier:
1. Airbot Wet/Dry Mopping Vacuum
- Original price: S$269
- Sale price: S$219.90
Purchase here.
2. Dibea G20 Mini Smart LED Display Vacuum Mop Cleaner
- Original price: S$786
- Sale price: S$309
Purchase here.
3. Nespresso VertuoPlus Premium Coffee Machine, Titan
- Original price: S$398
- Sale price: S$321
Purchase here.
4. MICO Disposable Face Masks (50 pcs)
- Original price: S$10.90
- Sale price: S$8.40
Purchase here.
5. Premier 3Ply Deluxe Bathroom Tissue, 10 Rolls (Packs of 3)
- Original price: S$14.90
- Sale price: S$13.40
Purchase here.
6. Cornell 3.5L Air Fryer
- Original price: S$149
- Sale price: S$51
Purchase here. (Sale price only applicable on Sep. 9)
7. Lock & Lock Bisfree Modular 1.0L
- Original price: S$12.90
- Sale price: S$9.68
Purchase here.
8. Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 4s x 330ml [France]
- Original price: S$8.50
- Sale price: S$6.70
Purchase here.
9. ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen 70ml
- Original price: S$41.90
- Sale price: S$37.70
Purchase here.
Other promos
Here are some other promotions you can also look out for:
Crazy flash sales
On Sep. 9, there will be flash sales happening across 26 time slots.
Some key highlights include:
- 12am: Midnight Rush Hour, featuring unbeatable deals like Roborock S7 Vacuum at S$749.90 (Original Price S$1,299)
- 8am: 99 cents & Under Takeaway Deals
- 10am and 8pm: Shopee Supermarket Rush Hour
- 1pm and 6pm: S$0.10 flash deals with deals refreshed every 10 mins
- 2pm: Bubbletea Rush Hour
- 3pm: Mooncake Frenzy, featuring Four Season Sultan Durian Mooncake (1 for 1, total 8pcs) at S$79.90 (Original Price S$176)
- 4pm and 7pm: 1cent ShopeePay Scan & Pay vouchers
- 5pm: Super Brand Box Hour
- 10pm: Big Brand Discounts Super Deals, like the Samsung Tab A7 at S$240 (Original Price S$343)
- 11pm: Last Chance Rush Hour
9.9 Lowest Prices
You can also enjoy more than 2,000 items at the lowest price guaranteed on Sep. 9.
Some not to be missed deals includes Ergotune Supreme Ergonomic Chair at S$559 (Original Price S$988), and more.
Here are the 10 Key categories you can shop from to find the lowest prices before Sep. 9 ends:
- Electronics
- Home & Living
- Home Appliances
- Toys, Kids & Babies
- Health & Beauty
- Food & Beverages
- Sports & Activewear
- Hobbies & Pets
- Automotive
- Fashion
Super Big Brand Discounts + Staycation Giveaway
S$99 Super Deals
Enjoy S$99 Super deals from a wide array of categories only on Sep. 9.
Get your hands on these heavily discounted items while stocks last:
- Samsung S21 (128GB) O.P. S$910, 89 per cent off by Mobile Relation
- Lenovo Ideapad 3 14” O.P. S$1299, 92 per cent off by Atrix Official
- A500 Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner O.P. S$219.90, 55 per cent off by Airbot Singapore
- Cordless iClean Wet/Dry Mopping Vacuum O.P S$269.90, 63 per cent off by Airbot Singapore
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Set O.P. S$169.70, 42 per cent off by Beureka
- SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Essence (160ml) O.P. S$261, 62 per cent off by Beureka
Staycation Giveaway sponsored by Far East Hospitality
Stand a chance to win a 2D1N Hotel Staycation from Oasia Hotel, AMOY Hotel or Village Hotel Bugis with every $50 spent on Big Brand Discounts items from now till Sep. 8.
Double your chances by shopping on 9.9 Super Shopping Day.
Find out more here.
Shop and win Mercedes-Benz
Submit a lead form and make an order from now till Sep. 9, and you can stand a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe.
Each customer has two chances to win for each order made.
New users can increase the chances to win by 10 times for each order made on Sep. 9.
There’s no time to waste, so head over to Shopee and start shopping now.
Ps. New users can also enjoy S$7 off with a minimum spend S$15 by using this code <SHOPEE99MS>.
