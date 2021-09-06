Back

9 essential items to buy from Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale

Time to shop.

| Syahindah Ishak | Sponsored | September 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

The time has come, it’s Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

And there’s only a few days left for you to grab some good deals.

If you don’t know where to start, fret not.

Here’s a list of nine essential items you can buy to make your life easier:

1. Airbot Wet/Dry Mopping Vacuum

  • Original price: S$269

  • Sale price: S$219.90

Purchase here.

2. Dibea G20 Mini Smart LED Display Vacuum Mop Cleaner

  • Original price: S$786

  • Sale price: S$309

Purchase here.

3. Nespresso VertuoPlus Premium Coffee Machine, Titan

  • Original price: S$398

  • Sale price: S$321

Purchase here.

4. MICO Disposable Face Masks (50 pcs)

  • Original price: S$10.90

  • Sale price: S$8.40

Purchase here.

5. Premier 3Ply Deluxe Bathroom Tissue, 10 Rolls (Packs of 3)

  • Original price: S$14.90

  • Sale price: S$13.40

Purchase here.

6. Cornell 3.5L Air Fryer

  • Original price: S$149

  • Sale price: S$51

Purchase here. (Sale price only applicable on Sep. 9)

7. Lock & Lock Bisfree Modular 1.0L

  • Original price: S$12.90

  • Sale price: S$9.68

Purchase here.

8. Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 4s x 330ml [France]

  • Original price: S$8.50

  • Sale price: S$6.70

Purchase here.

9. ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen 70ml

  • Original price: S$41.90

  • Sale price: S$37.70

Purchase here.

Other promos

Here are some other promotions you can also look out for:

Crazy flash sales

On Sep. 9, there will be flash sales happening across 26 time slots.

Some key highlights include:

  • 12am: Midnight Rush Hour, featuring unbeatable deals like Roborock S7 Vacuum at S$749.90 (Original Price S$1,299)

  • 8am: 99 cents & Under Takeaway Deals

  • 10am and 8pm: Shopee Supermarket Rush Hour

  • 1pm and 6pm: S$0.10 flash deals with deals refreshed every 10 mins

  • 2pm: Bubbletea Rush Hour

  • 3pm: Mooncake Frenzy, featuring Four Season Sultan Durian Mooncake (1 for 1, total 8pcs) at S$79.90 (Original Price S$176)

  • 4pm and 7pm: 1cent ShopeePay Scan & Pay vouchers

  • 5pm: Super Brand Box Hour

  • 10pm: Big Brand Discounts Super Deals, like the Samsung Tab A7 at S$240 (Original Price S$343)

  • 11pm: Last Chance Rush Hour

9.9 Lowest Prices

You can also enjoy more than 2,000 items at the lowest price guaranteed on Sep. 9.

Some not to be missed deals includes Ergotune Supreme Ergonomic Chair at S$559 (Original Price S$988), and more.

Here are the 10 Key categories you can shop from to find the lowest prices before Sep. 9 ends:

  • Electronics

  • Home & Living

  • Home Appliances

  • Toys, Kids & Babies

  • Health & Beauty

  • Food & Beverages

  • Sports & Activewear

  • Hobbies & Pets

  • Automotive

  • Fashion

Super Big Brand Discounts + Staycation Giveaway

S$99 Super Deals

Enjoy S$99 Super deals from a wide array of categories only on Sep. 9.

Get your hands on these heavily discounted items while stocks last:

Staycation Giveaway sponsored by Far East Hospitality

Stand a chance to win a 2D1N Hotel Staycation from Oasia Hotel, AMOY Hotel or Village Hotel Bugis with every $50 spent on Big Brand Discounts items from now till Sep. 8.

Double your chances by shopping on 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Find out more here.

Shop and win Mercedes-Benz

Submit a lead form and make an order from now till Sep. 9, and you can stand a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe.

Each customer has two chances to win for each order made.

New users can increase the chances to win by 10 times for each order made on Sep. 9.

There’s no time to waste, so head over to Shopee and start shopping now.

Ps. New users can also enjoy S$7 off with a minimum spend S$15 by using this code <SHOPEE99MS>.

All images courtesy of Shopee.

This sponsored article by Shopee made the writer shop from home like crazy.

DBS offering 8% cashback for groceries, rebates for social enterprises & green utilities on Sep. 9, 2021

Eco-friendly deals, only on 9.9!

September 06, 2021, 06:19 PM

Govt to ban social gatherings & interactions at workplaces from Sep. 8, 2021

MOH said clusters in workplace settings have taken place because of "lax Safe Management Measures", especially in areas like "staff canteens and pantries".

September 06, 2021, 06:13 PM

S'pore most tired country in the world

Work too much and spend too much time on internet.

September 06, 2021, 06:02 PM

235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 110 unlinked

More updates tonight.

September 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

Boy, 12, forgives man who slapped him in Hougang, but hasn't cycled alone since, says father

The family feels the man has gotten the punishment he deserves.

September 06, 2021, 05:03 PM

Why is S'pore allowing Boeing 737 MAX planes, involved in fatal crashes in 2018 & 2019?

Boeing 737 MAX operators must satisfy safety requirements before being allowed to fly again.

September 06, 2021, 04:51 PM

S'pore's first water bike service ever to launch at Pasir Ris Beach on Oct. 2, 2021

A new way to have fun at the beach.

September 06, 2021, 04:14 PM

15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

September 06, 2021, 03:39 PM

M’sians throw in support for family farm after its Twitter plea to sell 3,000 Japanese rock melons

Twitter users came through, buying almost half of their upcoming harvest.

September 06, 2021, 03:27 PM

New stall in Bukit Batok coffee shop specialises in fried rice, also sells fried mantous

Comes with homemade sambal.

September 06, 2021, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.