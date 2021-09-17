Back

New Monopoly campaign from Shell gives you the chance to win an electric car

More than 1.2 million prizes worth over S$7 million to be won.

| Kayla Wong | Sponsored | September 17, 2021, 05:50 PM

Fancy driving away with a new car after making your regular trips to the petrol station?

Shell has launched the Shell x Monopoly campaign to give customers a chance to win prizes worth a total of over S$235,000.

Grand Prizes worth a total of S$235,000 include Coca-Cola merchandise, Sentosa staycation packages, Shell fuels vouchers, game consoles, Birdy R20 foldable bicycles, luxury watches, and a MINI Electric.

That’s not all. There are Special Prizes, Instant Wins and Weekly Lucky Draw prizes to be won. You can see the full list of prizes here.

If that sounds terrific to you, and you would like to play the Shell x Monopoly game to stand a chance to win, here’s how you can do so.

Collect Game Cards to win

Get one Shell Monopoly Game Card with any of the following:

  • Every $60 spent on Shell fuels for Shell Escape, Value Care, Value Drive Cardholders

  • Every $10 spent on Shell fuels for Shell Riders Cardholders

  • Every $10 spent at Shell Select (except for tobacco and service items)

If you spend with a HSBC Credit Card, you will also receive an additional HSBC Monopoly Game Card for more exclusive wins.

You can see more details on the prizes for the HSBC Monopoly Game Card here.

Ways to win

1. Game Cards include instant wins, property or special prize pieces

  • Collect a complete property/ special prize set, and win the Grand Prize for that coloured set or the specific Special Prize .

  • You can also redeem for instant prizes at Shell or with one of Shell’s partners.

2. Weekly Lucky Draws

  • Each game card includes a unique code that entitles you to enter a weekly lucky draw to win a Shell Car Spa Bundle worth $299 each week. The bundle consists of Shell fuel and car wash vouchers, Shell Car Care interior and glass cleaning products.

To enter the Weekly Lucky Draw or win the Grand or Special Prizes, visit Shell’s website here and use the Game Codes found on each Shell Monopoly Game Card to play.

Head down to Shell today from now till Nov. 30. You can find a Shell station closest to you here.

Top image adapted via BMW Group

This piece is brought to you by Shell.

