116 unlinked cases among 259 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 259 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,469.

253 locally transmitted cases

There are 253 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

84 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. Another 53 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

116 are currently unlinked.

There are two seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

Six imported cases

In addition, there are six imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared by MOH tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week:

Aug. 29: 133

Aug. 30: 155

Aug. 31: 161

Sep. 1: 180

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Sep. 4: 259

Top image by Yew Hui Tan