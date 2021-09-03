Back

216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 109 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

Jason Fan | September 03, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 219 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Sep. 3).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,210.

109 unlinked cases

There are 216 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

56 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 51 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

109 cases are currently unlinked.

There are two seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Three imported cases

In addition, there are three imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week:

Aug. 28: 121

Aug. 29: 133

Aug. 30: 155

Aug. 31: 161

Sep. 1: 180

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via NEA/FB.

Police arrest M'sian man who allegedly robbed Woodlands pawnshop & gambled away loot in 1 day

The man tried to evade detection by escaping via various modes of transport such as bus, taxi and motorcycle.

September 03, 2021, 06:14 PM

Eggslut finally comes to Scotts Square on Sep. 9, 2021

No egg puns in this article, feel free to click in.

September 03, 2021, 05:42 PM

S$69 1-for-1 Universal Studios S'pore adult tickets every Friday in Sept. 2021

Deal better than no deal.

September 03, 2021, 05:13 PM

Afghan boy, 5, who fled Kabul, dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland

The boy had eaten the mushrooms a day after arriving in Poland.

September 03, 2021, 04:53 PM

S’porean courier, 39, arrives way early on wheelchair to deliver items from Woodlands to Tampines

What an inspiration.

September 03, 2021, 04:25 PM

China bans non-masculine men from appearing on TV

The term “niang pao”, which means girlie guns, was used to describe effeminate men.

September 03, 2021, 04:20 PM

'Tang Little Kyoto' attraction in China shut after 2 weeks as Chinese netizens cry 'cultural invasion'

The project is worth about RMB 6 billion.

September 03, 2021, 03:51 PM

Tampines condo woman fined S$10,500 for harassing neighbour with soapy water & basketball bouncing

All over a roof extension.

September 03, 2021, 02:12 PM

'No evidence' commuters caught Covid-19 from bus interchange clusters: Iswaran

Source of cases unknown.

September 03, 2021, 01:24 PM

Japan's prime minister Yoshihide Suga to resign 1 year into job

After taking over the role for about a year.

September 03, 2021, 12:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.