SBS Transit to use video analytics to catch maskless commuters at 5 NEL stations

Joshua Lee | September 08, 2021, 02:50 PM

Public transport operator SBS Transit will be deploying video analytics to quickly identify unattended luggage, crowds, and commuters who don't wear masks later this year, reported The Straits Times(ST).

The system, which is developed by SBS Transit and French tech company Thales, will study visuals from the public transport operator's closed circuit television network (CCTV).

The idea for the video analytics system was conceptualised in February 2020 and the collaboration between Thales and SBS Transit was announced in November 2020.

What can the video analytics system do?

It will look out for abnormal scenarios like crowds gathering, which will enable the staff to decide quickly on the need to deploy more marshals or bridging buses.

It can also pick out instances of unattended belongings and unlawful behaviour like not putting on a mask.

Credit: SBS Transit

Credit: SBS Transit

It will complement surveillance that is performed by station staff.

Staff currently patrol the stations and monitor CCTV feeds. With the use of this video analytics system, station staff can focus on providing more timely assistance to commuters.

According to ST, the system can also be adapted to help commuters who face mobility issues — like those who use wheelchairs. They can be identified and flagged to staff who will provide immediate assistance.

SBS Transit told ST that it hopes to provide the public with historical data about commuter density and real time information from this system so that people can better plan their journeys.

Where will the system be deployed?

The system will be deployed at five North East Line (NEL) stations for now:

  1. Outram Park

  2. Chinatown

  3. Dhoby Ghaut

  4. Little India

  5. Serangoon

Top image credit: SBS Transit

