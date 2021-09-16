Back

Robinsons Online sale sees up to 80% off Armani, Gucci, Moschino & other big fashion brands

More brands will be added each week.

Karen Lui | September 16, 2021, 06:36 PM

Robinsons Singapore relaunched as a fully-online store back in June after its final physical outlet shut its doors in January.

On Sep. 16, Robinsons Online announced its Big Fashion Brands Sale with up to 80 per cent off original prices of high-end labels such as Emporio Armani, Gucci, Karl Lagerfeld, and Moschino.

Up to 80 per cent off

The sale includes menswear, womenswear, and accessories including wallets, watches, bags, socks, shoes, and sunglasses.

Prices start at S$15 for a pair of Calvin Klein cotton liner socks to S$1,889.99 for a Gucci Women's Crossbody Handbag.

The available brands include:

Armani Exchange Armani Jeans Boutique Moschino
Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Jeans Chiara Ferragni
Desigual Emilio Pucci Emporio Armani
Furla Gcds Geox
Gucci Karl Lagerfeld Levis
Love Moschino Manila Grace Max&co
Michael Kors Moschino Moschino Couture
Msgm Patrizia Pepe Ray-Ban
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Jeans Tory Burch
Versace Jeans

A representative disclosed that no end date has been fixed for the sale at the moment, and Robinsons will continue to add more brands to the list each week.

If you're a bit tight on cash this month, you can also opt for Pay Later by Grab to split the amount into four monthly interest-free instalments.

From our observations after browsing a few pages, most items are selling for 30 to 50 per cent off.

Here are some of the deals that caught our eye:

1. Emporio Armani Men's Textured Black Suit Jacket 100% Wool (78.3 per cent discount)

Original price: S$1,016.55

Sale price: S$219.99

Photo via Robinsons Online.

2. Love Moschino Textured Heart Shaped Crossbody Handbag (41.7 per cent discount)

Original price: S$291.60

Sale price: S$169.99

Colours: White, Black, Grey, Brown, Red

White. Photo via Robinsons Online.

Black. Photo via Robinsons Online.

3. Michael Kors Tote Handbag (49 per cent discount)

Original price: S$607.50

Sale price: S$309.99

Colours: Pink/White

Pink. Photo via Robinsons Online.

White. Photo via Robinsons Online.

4. Tommy Hilfiger Women's Skirts (53.6 per cent discount)

Original price: S$215.46

Sale price: S$99.99

Designs: White Silk, Red Mesh, Sequin Mini, Multicolour

White Silk Skirt. Photo via Robinsons Online.

Red Mesh Skirt. Photo via Robinsons Online.

Sequin Mini Skirt. Photo via Robinsons Online.

Multicolour Skirt. Photo via Robinsons Online.

5. Diesel Men's Faded Dark Blue Straight Leg Jeans (53 per cent discount)

Original price: S$405

Sale price: S$189.99

Photo via Robinsons Online.

Top images via Robinsons Online.

