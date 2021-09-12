Back

More road dividers to be installed at Tanjong Pagar Road after fatal CNY car crash

The intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link will also have new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings installed.

Lean Jinghui | September 12, 2021, 02:43 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More road dividers will be installed along Tanjong Pagar Road in the coming months, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the implementation of new safety measures by the end of year follows the deadly Tanjong Pagar car crash in February 2021, which resulted in five men killed and another woman seriously injured.

Other safety measures

According to ST, the LTA said that the intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link will also have new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings installed.

The new measures are meant to improve the safety of traffic conditions in the area, by helping pedestrians cross the road in two stages and slow down motorists.

The planned enhancements will complement several existing "traffic-calming" measures, including on-street parking, centre median strips and designated crossing points, according to the LTA.

They are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

Speed cameras not suitable for installation

After the incident, Members of Parliament for the area, Indranee Rajah and Josephine Teo, had also highlighted a cross-constituency problem involving fast and loud vehicles in the heart of the Central Business District.

To deal with speeding, some solutions proposed had been to add traffic cameras, or include speed bumps to encourage drivers to slow down.

Speaking to ST, LTA clarified that according to past records, the location is not accident-prone, and that there are already several road-calming measures in place.

The Traffic Police said that they have also stepped up patrols and enforcement in the area, to prevent traffic accidents from happening.

It explained that after it had conducted a terrain assessment, it had found the area not suitable for the installation of speed enforcement cameras.

One staff member who worked in the vicinity elaborated that he felt that because the road is narrow and often busy, speeding is uncommon.

As such, the addition of speed bumps might only cause more jams.

Other residents or staff also shared that they felt the incident had been an isolated one, and that minimal additional measures were needed.

Top image via Song Seng Wun/Facebook 

S'porean immigrant 'Lin Mou Jie' suspected to be source of Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian Province

27,000 residents in the province are also required to undergo home isolation.

September 12, 2021, 02:25 PM

Woman pulls off SDA’s mask in face-off at Marina Bay Sands

The duo was also sighted not wearing their face masks properly during the confrontation.

September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM

Soh Rui Yong claims some 'black sheep' Commandos & 'keyboard warriors' tried to smear him

He reiterated his respect for the Commandos.

September 12, 2021, 01:42 PM

Clearer heads & less anxiety: S'poreans give up law, audit, & banking careers for better mental health

Giving up a high-flying career might be daunting, but these Singaporeans tell us why it was the obvious choice for better mental health.

September 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Of horses, en*pan*demic & politics in S’pore: a non-exhaustive glossary

Just horsing around.

September 12, 2021, 10:50 AM

Panda cub is a boy, but Kai Kai is the real baby for his 14th birthday celebration

A messy birthday party for the big boy.

September 12, 2021, 10:48 AM

Jollibee takes over KFC at Bugis Village

Out with the old fried chicken, in with the new fried chicken.

September 12, 2021, 04:51 AM

Closure of Chinatown Complex from Sep. 12 - Sep. 15 after 66 cases linked to cluster

555 cases of Covid-19 infection were also reported today.

September 12, 2021, 12:22 AM

RSAF scrambles F-16 fighter jets after M'sian helicopter flies over Pulau Tekong

This happened at around 9am on Saturday (Sep. 11).

September 11, 2021, 11:22 PM

Eatery accused of sabotaging competitors apologises, says staff who posted bad reviews has quit

Take online reviews with a pinch of salt.

September 11, 2021, 09:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.