More road dividers to be installed at Tanjong Pagar Road after fatal CNY car crash

More road dividers will be installed along Tanjong Pagar Road in the coming months, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the implementation of new safety measures by the end of year follows the deadly Tanjong Pagar car crash in February 2021, which resulted in five men killed and another woman seriously injured.

Other safety measures

According to ST, the LTA said that the intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link will also have new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings installed.

The new measures are meant to improve the safety of traffic conditions in the area, by helping pedestrians cross the road in two stages and slow down motorists.

The planned enhancements will complement several existing "traffic-calming" measures, including on-street parking, centre median strips and designated crossing points, according to the LTA.

They are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

Speed cameras not suitable for installation

After the incident, Members of Parliament for the area, Indranee Rajah and Josephine Teo, had also highlighted a cross-constituency problem involving fast and loud vehicles in the heart of the Central Business District.

To deal with speeding, some solutions proposed had been to add traffic cameras, or include speed bumps to encourage drivers to slow down.

Speaking to ST, LTA clarified that according to past records, the location is not accident-prone, and that there are already several road-calming measures in place.

The Traffic Police said that they have also stepped up patrols and enforcement in the area, to prevent traffic accidents from happening.

It explained that after it had conducted a terrain assessment, it had found the area not suitable for the installation of speed enforcement cameras.

One staff member who worked in the vicinity elaborated that he felt that because the road is narrow and often busy, speeding is uncommon.

As such, the addition of speed bumps might only cause more jams.

Other residents or staff also shared that they felt the incident had been an isolated one, and that minimal additional measures were needed.

