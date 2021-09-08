Back

Companies with at least 10 employees must notify MOM of all retrenchments from Nov. 1

Currently, such companies are required to notify MOM only when five or more employees are retrenched within a period of six months.

Matthias Ang | September 08, 2021, 05:24 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starting from Nov. 1, 2021, companies with at least 10 employees must notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of every retrenchment, regardless of the number of employees affected, the ministry stated in a press release.

Must be filed within five days of serving a notice of retrenchment

Such a notification must be filed within five days after a notice of retrenchment has been provided to affected employees.

This measure will allow tripartite partners, such as Workforce Singapore and NTUC's e2i, and other relevant agencies to provide support and aid to retrenched workers in a timely manner, the ministry added.

At present, such companies are required to notify MOM only when at least five employees are retrenched within a period of six months.

Companies with less than 10 employees are also encouraged to follow suit: Koh Poh Koon

In a Facebook post put up on Sep. 7, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said that a group of jobseekers who required attention in particular were those who had been retrenched.

In reiterating the ministry's stance that the update to the notification measure will allow "timely support" to be provided to as many workers as possible, he added:

"While employers with fewer than 10 employees are currently exempted, I encourage all employers to comply with the MRN (Mandatory Retrenchment Notification) if they can."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

StarHub brings you the best entertainment with latest shows, Disney+ & HBO Pak for S$30/month

Really quite spoiled for choice.

September 08, 2021, 05:23 PM

S$10 million 'bridge-to-nowhere' in Sabah confounds M'sians

A politician said the shopping mall is responsible for building its own connection to the bridge.

September 08, 2021, 05:18 PM

6 arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in Buangkok, Punggol & West Coast Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 08, 2021, 04:52 PM

Lok不Lok Bistro selling S$1 skewers, does late night delivery from MacPherson

Takeaway combo sets come with free alcohol, and dine-in customers can also enjoy their current promotions for beer.

September 08, 2021, 03:50 PM

S'pore ranked happiest country in Southeast Asia: World Happiness Report 2021

According to the 2021 report, which was published in March, countries that performed best in minimising the direct death toll from Covid-19 also performed better on many other fronts. 

September 08, 2021, 03:42 PM

SBS Transit to use video analytics to catch maskless commuters at 5 NEL stations

T E C H N O L O G Y.

September 08, 2021, 02:50 PM

M'sian man allegedly scams S$29,000 in donations by claiming 14 relatives died of Covid-19

He has since been arrested by the police.

September 08, 2021, 02:41 PM

M'sia to allow cinemas & live shows to resume on Sep. 9, 2021

Only for fully-vaccinated individuals.

September 08, 2021, 01:47 PM

Employers have 1 day to implement 'snap' WFH if staff at workplace test positive for Covid-19: MOM

Employees are also encouraged to "self-swab" every two to three days during the WFH regime.

September 08, 2021, 01:32 PM

People in S'pore buying ivermectin drug typically used to treat horses to prevent catching Covid-19

Won't get jabbed but will take medication with no obvious benefits.

September 08, 2021, 01:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.