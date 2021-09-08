Companies with at least 10 employees must notify MOM of all retrenchments from Nov. 1

Starting from Nov. 1, 2021, companies with at least 10 employees must notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of every retrenchment, regardless of the number of employees affected, the ministry stated in a press release.

Must be filed within five days of serving a notice of retrenchment

Such a notification must be filed within five days after a notice of retrenchment has been provided to affected employees.

This measure will allow tripartite partners, such as Workforce Singapore and NTUC's e2i, and other relevant agencies to provide support and aid to retrenched workers in a timely manner, the ministry added.

At present, such companies are required to notify MOM only when at least five employees are retrenched within a period of six months.

Companies with less than 10 employees are also encouraged to follow suit: Koh Poh Koon

In a Facebook post put up on Sep. 7, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said that a group of jobseekers who required attention in particular were those who had been retrenched.

In reiterating the ministry's stance that the update to the notification measure will allow "timely support" to be provided to as many workers as possible, he added:

"While employers with fewer than 10 employees are currently exempted, I encourage all employers to comply with the MRN (Mandatory Retrenchment Notification) if they can."

Top photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels