Large dome-shaped rainbow sighted over Lavender & Queenstown on Sep. 20 morning

Monday motivation.

Zi Shan Kow | September 20, 2021, 04:00 PM

A short morning drizzle revealed a beautiful rainbow across the sky on Sep. 20.

Sohil Pothiawala, who captured the rainbow over Lavender, told Mothership that it lasted for a few minutes.

What a beautiful start to the week.

Image by Sohil Pothiawala.

Image by Sohil Pothiawala.

Facebook user West Vil also took to the group "CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore" to share a photo of the rainbow over the Queenstown area.

Image by West Vil/FB.

Weather forecast

Singapore will see more rain in the remainder of the month.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the day on Sep. 20.

According to weather.gov.sg, the weather forecast for Sep. 21 is thundery showers over many areas in the late morning and early afternoon.

Top image by West Vil/FB.

