S'pore Police Force proud of Gurkha taking part in Pocari Sweat 2.4km run

The Singapore Police Force has come out to throw in their support for the Gurkha who will be taking part in the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 16, the SPF said it supports officers like Subas Gurung, who is one of the fittest personnel in the Gurkha contingent here.

He is one of the many officers "who train hard every day to keep operationally fit, in order to safeguard Singapore and her residents", the SPF wrote.

The SPF also set the record straight by revealing that Subas last recorded a 6 minutes 58 seconds timing for his 2.4km run during his IPPT in July 2021, after doing 59 push ups and 60 sit ups, finishing with a perfect score.

It was previously reported that Subas did 60 push ups and 60 sit ups before pulling off his sub-7-minute run.

The SPF also emphasised in the post that Subas signed up for the run on his own accord, and he is not trying to best any runner, but merely to challenge himself and his personal record.

SPF wrote: "He is but one of the many GC officers who push themselves to their limit on a regular basis, training hard so that they can execute demanding duties well in a variety of police operations."

The post also said the SPF is proud of officers like Subas, who embody the spirit of sportsmanship, steadfastness and service to the nation, and all participating runners will be cheered on.

Top photos via SPF