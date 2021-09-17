PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at SGH

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) earlier this morning (Sep. 17).

He took his first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 8 and Jan. 29 this year, respectively.

Encouraged seniors to take boosters when offered

In his Facebook post, PM Lee shared a video of him receiving the vaccine:

He encouraged those who have received SMSes to book an appointment for a vaccine booster to do so:

"If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill, or needing ICU care."

Vaccine booster programme

Vaccine booster shots have been made available from Sep. 14 in Singapore, to those who are aged 60 and above, reside in aged care facilities, and who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

They must also have completed the full vaccination regimen with two doses at least six months ago.

According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sep. 10, this means that 900,000 seniors aged 60 and above will be eligible to receive the booster shots.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via MCI