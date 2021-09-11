Back

New arrangement allows overseas S'poreans to return for vaccination without serving full SHN

This will cut down the time they have to spend away from the countries where they reside.

Joshua Lee | September 11, 2021, 09:28 PM

A new arrangement by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon make it more convenient for Singapore Citizens based overseas to receive vaccination in Singapore.

Currently, Singaporeans who have family or work commitments overseas may find it difficult to return to Singapore to receive vaccination because of the long duration they have to spend away from their resident countries, the two ministries said in a joint statement on Sep. 11.

Singaporeans returning from Category II-IV countries/regions will have to serve the full Stay-Home Notice (SHN) that is required of them before they can receive their first dose of vaccination. They then have to wait three to four weeks before receiving the second dose.

Only Category I travellers can currently enter Singapore without SHN, according to the SafeTravel website.

Overseas Singaporeans can return for vaccination without full SHN

Both ministries announced today that two vaccinations channels for overseas Singaporeans who arrive via Changi Airport and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

They can either:

  1. Receive the first dose upon arrival in Singapore without serving full SHN, then return to their resident country on the next available flight/ferry. They will then repeat this process for their second dose. While they are waiting for the next available flight or ferry, they will be subject to prevailing border measures.

  2. Receive the first dose upon arrival in Singapore, complete full SHN at a dedicated facility, and receive the second dose after the required dosing interval before returning to their resident country. They will be subject to prevailing border measures on the pre-departure test, on-arrival testing regime as well as length of SHN.

Overseas Singaporeans who return for vaccination under both options will have to stay at an appointed dedicated facility while they are under SHN.

The vaccination will be offered on-site.

The Covid-19 vaccines will be provided by the Singapore government.

However, overseas Singaporeans who return for vaccination will have to bear the associated costs, including accommodation at the designated facility, swab tests, and travel expenses.

Overseas Singaporeans who are interested in either vaccination channel can register at https://go.gov.sg/vaccinationchannels.

They should also obtain the relevant re-entry approvals and return flight/ferry tickets to ensure they can return to their resident countries after their vaccination.

