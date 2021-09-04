Back

New Zealand reports 1st death from Covid-19 Delta variant

This is also the country's first Covid-19 death in 2021.

Syahindah Ishak | September 04, 2021, 01:47 PM

New Zealand reported its first Covid-19 Delta variant death on Saturday (Sep. 4), according to Reuters.

The Sydney Morning Herald notes that this is also the country's first Covid-19 death in 2021.

She had underlying health conditions

In a press release shared on the same day, the country's Ministry of Health said that the deceased was a woman in her 90s.

She passed away on Friday (Sep. 3) night in North Shore hospital.

She was first admitted to hospital on Aug. 28, and was a household contact of a confirmed case.

The health ministry added that the woman had a number of underlying health conditions.

"The woman’s underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care," the ministry explained.

The woman's whānau (family and community) was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone.

They have since been offered support.

Condolences from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.

She said:

"Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community.

Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread."

New Zealand's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield also expressed his condolences, saying:

"On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family’s loss. This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family’s privacy."

20 new community cases on Sep. 4

According to its health ministry, New Zealand reported 20 new Covid-19 community cases on Sep. 4.

They were all detected in Auckland, which has been in a lockdown since mid-August.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 782.

Auckland has a total of 765 community cases, including 52 recoveries.

