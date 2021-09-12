517 Covid-19 local cases reported in S'pore, 137 are seniors aged above 60

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 520 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Sep. 12), as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 71,687.

517 local cases

Among the cases are 454 community cases and 63 dormitory residents.

137 of the local cases are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Three imported cases

There are three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

780 patients hospitalised

As of 12pm on Sep. 12, 2021, 780 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 54 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 50 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 5.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.0 per cent.

16 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 16 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Workplace transmission is the cause of most of these clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 11, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,859,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,554,718 individuals, with 4,419,947 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 176,820 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,597 individuals.

