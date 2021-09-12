Back

517 Covid-19 local cases reported in S'pore, 137 are seniors aged above 60

The number of new local Covid-19 cases has decreased for the second day in a row.

Lean Jinghui | September 12, 2021, 11:57 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 520 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Sep. 12), as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 71,687.

517 local cases

Among the cases are 454 community cases and 63 dormitory residents.

137 of the local cases are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Three imported cases

There are three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

780 patients hospitalised

As of 12pm on Sep. 12, 2021, 780 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 54 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 50 are seniors above 60 years.

 

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 5.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.0 per cent.

16 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 16 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Workplace transmission is the cause of most of these clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 11, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,859,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,554,718 individuals, with 4,419,947 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 176,820 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,597 individuals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Mothership. 

STB: Police report lodged against woman who pulled off SDA's mask at Marina Bay Sands, investigations ongoing

They allegedly failed to comply with instructions to stop consuming alcohol by 10.30pm.

September 12, 2021, 10:19 PM

Various public places in S'pore still see crowds amid spike in community Covid-19 cases

You can use some nifty websites to avoid the crowds.

September 12, 2021, 09:17 PM

Queenstown man allegedly harassed neighbour for 2 years, dresses up as 'ghost' in bedsheet

The man has denied that he dressed up as a "ghost".

September 12, 2021, 09:16 PM

Denmark lifts all domestic Covid-19 restrictions, cites 80% vaccination rate for people above age of 12

Authorities have also declared that the virus is under control.

September 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia, wanted to write letters for her 3 children for every growing-up year she'd miss

Koong was remembered as a dedicated doctor who would always go an extra mile for her patients.

September 12, 2021, 07:01 PM

S'pore family surprises domestic helper with new phone & birthday celebration, wins praise from TikTokers

She has been with her employers for less than a year.

September 12, 2021, 06:32 PM

Zheng Geping brought son Calvert Tay to gym at 17 after an overweight childhood

Fitspo.

September 12, 2021, 05:46 PM

US man jailed 10 years for stabbing syringe filled with his semen into woman's buttocks at supermarket

More syringes were found at his house when he was arrested.

September 12, 2021, 05:46 PM

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit S'pore from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14

He is currently in Vietnam.

September 12, 2021, 05:01 PM

All in-person visits to elderly residential care homes to be suspended from Sep. 13 to Oct. 11, 2021

MOH said that this is because seniors residing at residential care homes are typically frail and more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications.

September 12, 2021, 04:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.