Back

S'porean man, 24, charged in court for wakeboarding at War Memorial Park

He was charged on Monday (Sep. 13).

Syahindah Ishak | September 13, 2021, 11:35 AM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (Sep. 13) for wilfully interfering with a National Monument under Section 22 of the Preservation of Monuments Act.

Wakeboarding at War Memorial Park on July 17

In a joint press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Heritage Board (NHB), the police said that they received a report on an incident of wakeboarding at the War Memorial Park on July 18.

Investigations revealed that on the night of July 17, the 24-year-old man had allegedly engaged in boatless wakeboarding at the Civilian War Memorial.

A video of the incident was recorded by a passer-by and uploaded onto Facebook.

If found guilty of wilfully defacing, damaging or otherwise interfering with any National Monument, the man may be fined up to S$30,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Four other individuals investigated

Investigations are also ongoing against four other individuals, aged between 18 and 24, who were allegedly involved in assisting the man with his act.

The police said that they do not condone acts that deface, damage or interfere with National Monuments and that perpetrators will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.

The statement added:

"National Monuments are important markers of our identity and highlight key milestones in Singapore’s history. The Civilian War Memorial, a National Monument, is dedicated to the civilian victims of the Japanese Occupation.

Due respect must be accorded to our National Monuments, in particular war memorials, and all acts of disrespect are unacceptable. The National Heritage Board will continue to promote greater awareness and appreciation of our National Monuments."

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Melvin Fang/FB.

Painted stork with a twisted neck stuck at waters of Sungei Buloh, later eaten by crocodile

Part and parcel of nature.

September 13, 2021, 11:28 AM

My biggest fear about studying at Yale-NUS College was that it would shut down. Then it did.

Still, I will never regret coming to Yale-NUS or to Singapore.

September 13, 2021, 10:18 AM

S'pore new Sleep Challenge to get people to sleep 7 hours a day, earn up to S$30 e-vouchers

Sleep and get rewarded with alertness, better health, and e-vouchers.

September 13, 2021, 03:37 AM

Queenstown man allegedly harasses neighbour for 2 years, dresses up as 'ghost' in bedsheet

The man has denied that he dressed up as a "ghost".

September 13, 2021, 12:06 AM

517 Covid-19 local cases reported in S'pore, 137 are seniors aged above 60

The number of new local Covid-19 cases has decreased for the second day in a row.

September 12, 2021, 11:57 PM

STB: Police report lodged against woman who pulled off SDA's mask at Marina Bay Sands, investigations ongoing

They allegedly failed to comply with instructions to stop consuming alcohol by 10.30pm.

September 12, 2021, 10:19 PM

Various public places in S'pore still see crowds amid spike in community Covid-19 cases

You can use some nifty websites to avoid the crowds.

September 12, 2021, 09:17 PM

Denmark lifts all domestic Covid-19 restrictions, cites 80% vaccination rate for people above age of 12

Authorities have also declared that the virus is under control.

September 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia, wanted to write letters for her 3 children for every growing-up year she'd miss

Koong was remembered as a dedicated doctor who would always go an extra mile for her patients.

September 12, 2021, 07:01 PM

S'pore family surprises domestic helper with new phone & birthday celebration, wins praise from TikTokers

She has been with her employers for less than a year.

September 12, 2021, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.