S'porean man, 24, charged in court for wakeboarding at War Memorial Park

A 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (Sep. 13) for wilfully interfering with a National Monument under Section 22 of the Preservation of Monuments Act.

Wakeboarding at War Memorial Park on July 17

In a joint press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Heritage Board (NHB), the police said that they received a report on an incident of wakeboarding at the War Memorial Park on July 18.

Investigations revealed that on the night of July 17, the 24-year-old man had allegedly engaged in boatless wakeboarding at the Civilian War Memorial.

A video of the incident was recorded by a passer-by and uploaded onto Facebook.

If found guilty of wilfully defacing, damaging or otherwise interfering with any National Monument, the man may be fined up to S$30,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Four other individuals investigated

Investigations are also ongoing against four other individuals, aged between 18 and 24, who were allegedly involved in assisting the man with his act.

The police said that they do not condone acts that deface, damage or interfere with National Monuments and that perpetrators will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.

The statement added:

"National Monuments are important markers of our identity and highlight key milestones in Singapore’s history. The Civilian War Memorial, a National Monument, is dedicated to the civilian victims of the Japanese Occupation. Due respect must be accorded to our National Monuments, in particular war memorials, and all acts of disrespect are unacceptable. The National Heritage Board will continue to promote greater awareness and appreciation of our National Monuments."

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Melvin Fang/FB.