S'pore man, 31, allegedly pointed knife at wife, threatened to get his friends to rape her

A 31-year-old man allegedly pointed a knife at his wife and threatened to have his friends rape her, among other abuse.

He was arrested on Oct. 24, 2020 and will be charged in court tomorrow (Sep. 10) for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force and criminal intimidation.

Allegedly threatened wife with a knife

According to a police news release, police received a call for assistance at Block 102 Aljunied Crescent around 1:50pm on Oct. 17, 2020.

The caller told police that her husband had allegedly threatened her with a knife.

Through extensive ground enquiries, officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the man one week later, on Oct. 24, 2020.

Investigations revealed that the man had a dispute with his wife and then allegedly poured shampoo on her head, which entered her eyes.

He also purportedly hit her with a towel, tore her clothes, threatened to rape her and get his friends to rape her, pointed a knife at her, and pushed her face left and right.

Will be charge in court on Sep. 10

For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, the man could face up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The offence of criminal force carries a punishment of up to three months' jail term, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, the man could be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

Top photo via Google Maps and Harrison Kugler on Unsplash (for illustrative purposes only).

Follow and listen to our podcast here