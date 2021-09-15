Back

Man receives written warning for refusing to return glass with leftover drink at hawker centre

Please clean up after yourself.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

A majority of people in Singapore is adapting well to the requirement of cleaning up their tables after dining in at hawker centre.

Enforcement efforts kicked in on Sep. 1, 2021.

So far, a daily average of 650 diners were advised to clear their tables at 110 hawker centres from Sep. 1 to Sep. 10, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a written reply to a question filed by Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling.

No fines have been issued in the past two weeks but a diner's personal details have been taken down and he will be issued with a warning letter.

Facebook post from the National Environment Agency said that the man refused to return his glass with leftover drink despite advice from enforcement officers.

Fu elaborated that for diners who do not clear their dirty trays, crockery, and litter, enforcement officers will first advise them to do so.

If they refuse to corporate, officers will take down their particulars and issue written warnings for first-time offenders.

Only subsequent offenders will be issued fines or be sent to Court.

