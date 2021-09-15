Back

Man, 30, charged with forging doctor's memo to appear vaccinated to dine in at Orchard

He was denied entry by a staff member at the F&B establishment.

Jean Chien Tay | September 15, 2021, 12:48 PM

Zhang Shaopeng, a 30-year-old Chinese national, has been charged in court on Sep. 15 for allegedly forging a doctor's memorandum to show that he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) press release, the incident took place on Sep. 1, where the suspect had allegedly produced a digital copy of the forged memorandum in order to dine at a food and beverage (F&B) establishment along Orchard Road.

The staff of the establishment then checked his memorandum and suspected it could be forged, before requesting him to leave.

He complied at the time and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Suspect arrested on Sep. 14

SPF added that officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the suspect through follow-up investigations, and arrested him on Sep. 14.

According to court documents sighted by Mothership, Zhang amended the memorandum issued by Raffles Medical, dated Aug. 26, 2021, to indicate his name "with the fraudulent intention" to appear vaccinated against Covid-19.

He is charged in court on Sep. 15 with forgery, under Section 465 of the Penal Code.

For the offence, he could be sentenced up to four years in prison, fined, or both.

SPF said it "will not hesitate" to take action against anyone who does not comply with the Covid-19 Safe Management Measures or "blatantly disregards" the law. 

