Back

M'sian 'dog shelter' with 20,000 followers shuts Facebook page amid scam accusations

Their website selling merchandise is still active.

Jean Chien Tay | September 16, 2021, 02:09 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian animal shelter called A Pet's Journal (APJ) has been accused by netizens for running a scam, with concerned netizens setting up a Facebook group named A Pet's Journal Scam (APJ Scam) to expose "the dirt" on APJ.

The APJ Scam group also alleged that APJ is connected to other pages that claim to be dog shelters, such as Erlang's Dogs, Quan Shelter, and Shui Fen Dogs.

Previously, the alleged plight of the man taking care of the abandoned animals at Erlang's Dogs were picked up by several media outlets, including Mothership.

All four Facebook pages along with APJ's Instagram account appear to have been deactivated at the time of writing, though APJ's website, where they sell pet food, appears to be active.

Members of the group have accused APJ of profiteering off the donations from the public, while another netizen pointed out that images of their supporters and volunteers appear to have been edited.

Screenshot via APJ's Instagram

Screenshot via APJ's Instagram

Since APJ Scam was set up on Facebook Sep. 13, over 1,200 users have joined the group in a matter of days.

APJ owners allegedly paid a pet shop owned by them

A social media user named Mukunan Thambisamy alleged that the funds raised by APJ and their affiliated page, Erlang's Dogs, went into a pet shop that is owned by APJ's owner.

"So they have been raising funds to pay themselves?" Mukunan wrote.

He further alleged that it was a "new marketing strategy" for APJ to sell their products and make money "on the side".

Mukunan's post on APJ's page has since been removed, but netizens have uploaded screenshots of his post.

Another netizen also posted screenshots of the business registration that was "Erlang's Dogs", which was allegedly connected to APJ. Rather than a non-governmental organisation, the netizen pointed out that it was actually registered as a business entity under the registry of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

One of APJ owners registered under five businesses

Meanwhile, a netizen called Darshini posted on a police report she made on the matter, and urged other members in the "APJ Scam" group to report the scam to the authorities.

Documents that Darshini shared also show that one of the alleged owners of APJ had registered her name under five different business entities.

Four of those had the word "pets" in the name of their company, while the fifth one was called "Chun Guan Rescue Dogs".

APJ denied the allegations

Meanwhile, APJ had denied the scam allegations brought forward by netizens, before their page was found to have been deactivated.

APJ had denied using the donations they received from the public for their personal gains.

APJ also appeared to deny allegations that they used the money collected from donations to purchase a new pet shop.

APJ added that they bought over the pet shop using money out of their own pockets in order to house their "rescue dogs" legally under the licence of the pet shop.

According to their post, the authorities pressured to "evacuate" their dogs from their original premises, which prompted them to "rent four premises with operational licence(s)" to house some 150 dogs.

APJ further stated that they could not disclose their location for fear of people dumping dogs at their premises.

They also mentioned that they channelled "a huge part" of their savings to the dogs' expenses, as there were times when donations to the shelter fell short.

APJ said will hand dogs to authorities if allegations escalate

Before concluding the post, APJ stated that they would release all their dogs to local authorities should the allegations against them continue to escalate.

Netizens perceived the concluding remark from APJ to be a "threat", while a commenter said it would be a "death penalty" to the dogs, as the authorities might choose to put them down.

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out that APJ did not clarify their alleged affiliation to the other three pages.

Pet adoption centre airs suspicion

A pet adoption centre called "My Pets Haven (MPH)" took to Instagram to share that APJ had refused to disclose their location, and did not allow them to visit despite picking up three dogs from them.

MPH pointed out their suspicion towards APJ's claim about a lack of funds, as well as their continued calls for donations "every month",  even after gaining "so much exposure" from Malaysian media outlets, which should have helped raise the funds needed.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via A Pet's Journal/Facebook & Ruby Room/Facebook

Paya Lebar Quarter does budget Kim Kardashian because marketing

Hot stuff.

September 16, 2021, 02:09 PM

What S’poreans need to know before buying their first bicycle

First consider: Where do you want to ride, how long do you want to ride, and how often do you want to ride?

September 16, 2021, 02:00 PM

Unlimited steak for S$60 nett for 2 at Beach Road steakhouse till end Sep. 2021

Go hungry.

September 16, 2021, 01:45 PM

Mid-Autumn lantern sets & displays at Gardens by the Bay from now till Oct. 3, 2021

Bunnies galore.

September 16, 2021, 01:00 PM

The Online Citizen taken offline ahead of Sep. 16, 3pm deadline

Not the end of the story, however.

September 16, 2021, 12:13 PM

Man trips girl, 17, escaping with gold worth S$16,000 she robbed from Thailand mall shop

The girl had lost her father's death insurance payout to a cyber scam.

September 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

M'sians can expect political stability for the time being with MoU between govt & PH opposition

They are also the biggest winners.

September 16, 2021, 11:02 AM

Man, who says he's 'public-spirited', keeps accusing SDA of not doing her job at Kallang Wave Mall

So he confronted her and recorded their interaction.

September 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

804 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 15, 238 are seniors above 60 years old

There are a total of 807 new cases in Singapore.

September 15, 2021, 11:52 PM

'Where are we going to find all the S'poreans, everybody wants more': Lawrence Wong on labour demands

Wong pointed out that it is important for Singapore to remain competitive while securing local jobs.

September 15, 2021, 10:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.