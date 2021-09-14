Back

LiHO S'pore claims new bubble tea sweetener has '0 sugar, fat & calories'

Hmm.

Mandy How | September 14, 2021, 10:55 AM

LiHO is back to convince consumers that bubble tea can be healthy. Sort of.

The beverage chain has incorporated an "advanced natural sweetener" that allegedly has no sugar, fat or calories in it, and is reportedly the first to do so.

The sugar substitute is made from the leaves of a plant called Stevia rebaudiana, also known as candyleaf, sweetleaf, or sugarleaf.

Although the brand has been using Stevia since 2018, a spokesperson clarified that LiHO has improved its quality to create a "refined version" of it.

It's supposed to come with "potential health benefits" and be 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar, although we'll leave you to arrive at your own conclusions about the former.

You are able to opt for the new sweetener in all drinks on the menu, as well as in the new Blooming Brew Tea series launching Sep. 17:

  • Orange Peel White Tea 茶中牡丹: 陈皮白茶

  • Orange Peel Rose White Tea 逅花期: 玫瑰陈皮白茶

  • Jiangnan Longjing Tea 十大名茶: 江南龙井

  • Osmanthus Longjing Tea 春秋之味: 桂花龙井

Photo via LiHO Singapore

Photo via LiHO Singapore

Photo via LiHO Singapore

Photo via LiHO Singapore

Prices range from S$2.60 to S$3.60 in store, and there's the option of customising your sugar levels.

Going by the names of the brews alone, it already sounds healthier, but not to the point where we're sure if it still qualifies as bubble tea.

Top image via LiHO Singapore

