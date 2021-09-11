Japanese & Chinese netizens have lots to say about closure of 'Tang Little Kyoto'

Japanese netizens have taken to social media to criticise the Chinese authorities' decision of closing down "Tang Little Kyoto" -- a Japanese-themed attraction in China, after Chinese netizens labelled the place as an attempt of Japanese "cultural invasion".

The replica of Kyoto was shut within "a mere few days of opening", due to pressure from Chinese netizens, Chinese state-controlled media Global Times (GT) reported.

29 businesses, including a Panasonic electronic store, were reportedly affected, as the local government ordered the place to close temporarily after just two weeks of opening, according to Nikkei Asia.

Before the closure, rumours about the management only allowing Japanese businesses to operate were rife, until the management debunked the false accusations, as per GT.

The RMB6 billion (S$1.24 billion) project consists of commercial lots, 83 home-style hotel units and some 1,300 Japanese-style villas, according to reports from Nikkei.

Japanese netizens vent their frustration

Taking to Twitter, a Japanese netizen called out the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for displaying "anti-Japan" sentiments, while also hoping for the "collapse" of the party.

A netizen responding to the news pointed out that places like "Chinatown" are built "all over the world".

Another netizen added that it was "impossible" to halt the anti-Japanese movements in a country that is "anti-Japan", because the government is behind those movements.

A commenter said the propaganda in China led by Xi Jinping is "too effective", adding that China is returning to the days of the "Cultural Revolution".

Journalist: Chinese netizens' pressure "shocking"

Freelance journalist Kei Nakajima said the pressure from the Chinese netizens that forced the closure of "Tang Little Kyoto" was "shocking".

She pointed out that Universal Studios, an American theme park was allowed to operate in Beijing right before "Tang Little Kyoto" was ordered to close.

Nakajima added that the situation could be due to "bad timing", as the attraction opened a few weeks before Sep. 18, the anniversary of the Manchurian incident, which the Chinese regards as an act of aggression by Japan.

She also expressed her concerns on the "risk" involved when doing business with China.

In a subsequent comment, she said that the rising nationalist sentiments in China may lead to unexpected "outbursts", and the already-tense situation might get even worse.

Chinese netizens welcome the closure

Meanwhile, netizens on Chinese social media site Weibo appeared to welcome the closure of the Japanese-themed attraction, mentioning the history of the Japanese invading China.

A netizen pointed out that the location of "Tang Little Kyoto" was problematic, as Dalian was invaded by Japan in the past, which will "absolutely" lead to controversies.

Another netizen questioned the initial decision of approving the project, and the need of having a Japanese-themed attraction in Dalian.

While some netizens raised concerns about China being too "narrow-minded", such comments were generally pushed back by their compatriots, criticising them for "forgetting history".

