Back

Japanese & Chinese netizens have lots to say about closure of 'Tang Little Kyoto'

The Japanese-themed attraction only operated for two weeks before it was told to close.

Jean Chien Tay | September 11, 2021, 08:52 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japanese netizens have taken to social media to criticise the Chinese authorities' decision of closing down "Tang Little Kyoto" -- a Japanese-themed attraction in China, after Chinese netizens labelled the place as an attempt of Japanese "cultural invasion".

The replica of Kyoto was shut within "a mere few days of opening", due to pressure from Chinese netizens, Chinese state-controlled media Global Times (GT) reported.

29 businesses, including a Panasonic electronic store, were reportedly affected, as the local government ordered the place to close temporarily after just two weeks of opening, according to Nikkei Asia.

Before the closure, rumours about the management only allowing Japanese businesses to operate were rife, until the management debunked the false accusations, as per GT.

The RMB6 billion (S$1.24 billion) project consists of commercial lots, 83 home-style hotel units and some 1,300 Japanese-style villas, according to reports from Nikkei.

Japanese netizens vent their frustration

Taking to Twitter, a Japanese netizen called out the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for displaying "anti-Japan" sentiments, while also hoping for the "collapse" of the party.

A netizen responding to the news pointed out that places like "Chinatown" are built "all over the world".

Another netizen added that it was "impossible" to halt the anti-Japanese movements in a country that is "anti-Japan", because the government is behind those movements.

A commenter said the propaganda in China led by Xi Jinping is "too effective", adding that China is returning to the days of the "Cultural Revolution".

Journalist: Chinese netizens' pressure "shocking"

Freelance journalist Kei Nakajima said the pressure from the Chinese netizens that forced the closure of "Tang Little Kyoto" was "shocking".

She pointed out that Universal Studios, an American theme park was allowed to operate in Beijing right before "Tang Little Kyoto" was ordered to close.

Nakajima added that the situation could be due to "bad timing", as the attraction opened a few weeks before Sep. 18, the anniversary of the Manchurian incident, which the Chinese regards as an act of aggression by Japan.

She also expressed her concerns on the "risk" involved when doing business with China.

In a subsequent comment, she said that the rising nationalist sentiments in China may lead to unexpected "outbursts", and the already-tense situation might get even worse.

Chinese netizens welcome the closure

Meanwhile, netizens on Chinese social media site Weibo appeared to welcome the closure of the Japanese-themed attraction, mentioning the history of the Japanese invading China.

A netizen pointed out that the location of "Tang Little Kyoto" was problematic, as Dalian was invaded by Japan in the past, which will "absolutely" lead to controversies.

Another netizen questioned the initial decision of approving the project, and the need of having a Japanese-themed attraction in Dalian.

While some netizens raised concerns about China being too "narrow-minded", such comments were generally pushed back by their compatriots, criticising them for "forgetting history".

Related Story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Weibo

Reebonz closing down, owes sellers more than S$30,000

The luxury marketplace has also stopped taking in new orders.

September 11, 2021, 06:26 PM

Jay Chou fan opens carnival-themed bistro in Jurong East, names cocktails after Jay Chou's songs

Not associated with, owned or endorsed by Jay Chou.

September 11, 2021, 06:20 PM

Sleep 7 hours a day from Nov. 1, 2021 - Apr. 1, 2022 & earn up to S$30 worth of eVouchers

It's also good for health.

September 11, 2021, 05:31 PM

She 'became a different person': S'pore helper seen snapping at kid & sobbing on floor in CCTV footage

This change in behaviour has been a cause for the employer's concern.

September 11, 2021, 03:50 PM

Flipper's S'pore opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction in Oct. 2021, Takashimaya outlet now Halal certified

Exciting.

September 11, 2021, 03:37 PM

Michelin-starred Putien restaurant opens 'express outlet', Fried Heng Hwa Bee Hoon at S$7.90

There are other dishes like Fujian Seafood Lor Mee (S$7.90) and PUTIEN Bian Rou Soup with Bee Hoon ($6.90) at the outlet in UTown.

September 11, 2021, 03:34 PM

Western stall giving out 600 free lunches in Chinatown on Sep. 14 & 18, 2021 at 12:30pm

There might actually be free lunch in this world.

September 11, 2021, 03:15 PM

S'porean suicide survivor now finds joy helping others 'find hope & a will to live'

Stories of Us: Serene Ho’s tragic experiences growing up pushed her to suicide, but she has come out on the other end with hope.

September 11, 2021, 02:00 PM

New coastal arboretum on Pulau Ubin featuring 70 plant species, including critically-endangered ones

NParks also announced the discovery of two new insects.

September 11, 2021, 12:33 PM

S'pore police investigating 8 persons aged between 23 to 70 for suspected illegal gambling

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested.

September 11, 2021, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.