Back

367 children in S'pore have contracted Covid-19, none are seriously ill: Janil Puthucheary

According to global data, a very low proportion of children experience severe illness compared to adults.

Matthias Ang | September 14, 2021, 01:10 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thus far, a total of 367 children below the age of 12 have been infected with Covid-19, although none have experienced severe illness requiring oxygen supplementation or ICU care.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Sep. 14 that these cases account for 0.6 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Singapore, he added.

172 children are infected with the Delta variant

Out of these 367 cases, 172 of them have been infected with the Delta variant of the virus.

As for a breakdown of these cases by age:

  1. 50 cases or 13.6 per cent of them were aged zero to one,

  2.  83 cases or 22.6 per cent were aged two to four,

  3. 76 cases or 20.7 per cent were aged five to six, and;

  4. 158 cases or 43.1 per cent were aged seven to 12.

Global data shows that a very low proportion of children experience severe illness compared to adults

Puthucheary added that according to global data, a very low proportion of children with Covid-19 experienced severe illness, as compared to adults.

He said:

"The percentage of infected children who experienced a severe illness and require intensive care is 0.7 per cent in Israel, 0.3 per cent in the Republic of Korea and 0.6 per cent in France."

Puthucheary also noted that there was evidence which suggested that children with underlying medical conditions such as genetic, neurological, and metabolic conditions, or some degree of a chronic condition or immunosuppression might be at increased risk for severe illness.

Parents should focus on minimising the risk of Covid-19 for their children as cases rise

Puthucheary highlighted that amidst rising cases, parents should focus on minimising the risk of Covid-19 for their children.

Apart from maintaining safe distancing, mask-wearing and good-hygiene practices, they should also get vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 to a child, and see a doctor in the event of feeling unwell.

As for parents with immunocompromised children, Puthucheary added that parents should take on additional precautions such as avoiding crowded location and minimising the number of visitors.

He said, "We are...mindful that the number of cases in the community is rising, and there may be more children infected with Covid-19 in the future. We will ensure that these children receive appropriate care if their illness is more severe."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot from MCI YouTube

Japan warns its citizens in Southeast Asia, including S'pore, of possible terror attacks

Citizens were urged to avoid "western-related" facilities in the countries.

September 14, 2021, 01:00 PM

'Our vaccination programme has not been slow at all': Janil Puthucheary tussles with WP's Jamus Lim

Lim asked why the rollout was not faster in the first three months of 2020.

September 14, 2021, 12:58 PM

S'pore must go 'beyond the law' to protect young girls from paedophiles: Halimah Yacob

'Little girls need to know that it’s safe and alright for them to talk to someone about adult behaviours that they are uncomfortable with, and where to get help,' the president wrote.

September 14, 2021, 12:27 PM

Shuttle bus from S$1 goes to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

The bus service takes you to Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate and Kranji Countryside from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT.

September 14, 2021, 12:12 PM

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri & opposition Pakatan Harapan sign 'historic' MoU on political reforms

MPs were also urged to practise a “deliberative democracy”.

September 14, 2021, 11:32 AM

LiHO S'pore claims new bubble tea sweetener has '0 sugar, fat & calories'

Hmm.

September 14, 2021, 10:55 AM

MOH debunks rumours of Covid-19 vaccination deaths by showing S'pore death rate hasn't spiked

Death rates have held stable.

September 14, 2021, 04:31 AM

597 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 27 linked to Bukit Batok Ren Ci nursing home cluster

534 community cases, 63 dormitory residents cases and 10 imported.

September 13, 2021, 11:41 PM

MHA to repeal 1938 Sedition Act as other laws deal with same concerns in more targeted ways

The Sedition Act was used in The Real Singapore case.

September 13, 2021, 08:53 PM

Sex offenders aged 50 & above should still be caned, if medically fit: Murali Pillai

He said that the cut-off age may have unintended consequences.

September 13, 2021, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.