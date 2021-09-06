Nails allegedly inserted into Jaguar tyres in Chinatown, car linked to Platinium Dogs Club owner

Nails were allegedly inserted into the tyres of a Jaguar XE in a Chinatown multi-storey car park.

A note found left on the car's windscreen accused the driver of the vehicle of parking badly.

The note read: "Idiot! Don't know how to park don't drive. Saw someone putting nails on your tyres. Good luck."

Parked badly

Photos of the Jaguar put up on Facebook on Sep. 5, 2021 showed that it was parked out of its allocated lot space and had infringed into the parking lot on its right.

However, another photo showed the lot that had its space infringed was still usable by another vehicle, albeit with lesser room.

The licence plate of the Jaguar was clearly visible.

The incident occurred in the 33 Park Crescent car park in Chinatown.

Jaguar appeared in video featuring Platinium Dogs Club owner

The poorly parked Jaguar with the same licence plate had previously appeared in a video featuring the Platinum Dogs Club owner, Charlotte Liew, 33, who has been fined and jailed after several dogs allegedly died in the care of her dog boarding service.

The video of Liew was shot when she was confronted by a dog owner who wanted to know the whereabouts of the pet, which was left in the care of Platinium Dogs Club.

Speculation about vigilante antics

Comments on posts showing photos of the Jaguar being allegedly vandalised speculated if the motive was a form of vigilantism.

While some attributed the vandalism to the act of parking poorly, others linked it back to case of Liew being found guilty for running a pet service that saw dogs dying under her care.

Some comments pointed out that the tyres of the Jaguar did not appear to have been damaged, and that the note left on the windscreen was just to suggest that vandalism had been committed to intimidate the Jaguar driver, but might not have been true.

Others pointed out that the vehicle might not belong to Liew or anyone associated with her, as it could have been sold or had its ownership transferred.

The vehicle could also have been used by another person other than Liew.

State court: Liew imprisonment effective Aug. 31, 2021

A check with the State Courts revealed that Liew started her two-week jail sentence on Aug. 31, 2021.

She was also fined S$35,700.

Parked in lot for drivers and passengers with mobility impairment

The Jaguar with the same licence plate was previously called out in 2019 for parking in a lot meant for drivers and passengers with mobility impairment.

Background

Liew, the owner of Platinium Dogs Club (PDC), was sentenced on Aug. 31 to two week’s imprisonment and fined S$35,700 for multiple offences.

Liew was also banned from running an animal-related business for 12 months.

Despite Singapore's two-third remission system, Liew would not be released in fewer than 10 days as those sentenced to jail for 14 days or less shall not be entitled to have their sentence remitted.

Her sentence has led to some public outrage as it is deemed too lenient, despite her being implicated in the deaths of several pet dogs under her care.

