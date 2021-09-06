Back

Nails allegedly inserted into Jaguar tyres in Chinatown, car linked to Platinium Dogs Club owner

The vehicle was parked beyond its designated space in the lot.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2021, 02:50 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nails were allegedly inserted into the tyres of a Jaguar XE in a Chinatown multi-storey car park.

A note found left on the car's windscreen accused the driver of the vehicle of parking badly.

The note read: "Idiot! Don't know how to park don't drive. Saw someone putting nails on your tyres. Good luck."

via SG Road Vigilante

Parked badly

Photos of the Jaguar put up on Facebook on Sep. 5, 2021 showed that it was parked out of its allocated lot space and had infringed into the parking lot on its right.

via SG Road Vigilante

However, another photo showed the lot that had its space infringed was still usable by another vehicle, albeit with lesser room.

via SG Road Vigilante

via SG Road Vigilante

The licence plate of the Jaguar was clearly visible.

The incident occurred in the 33 Park Crescent car park in Chinatown.

Jaguar appeared in video featuring Platinium Dogs Club owner

The poorly parked Jaguar with the same licence plate had previously appeared in a video featuring the Platinum Dogs Club owner, Charlotte Liew, 33, who has been fined and jailed after several dogs allegedly died in the care of her dog boarding service.

The video of Liew was shot when she was confronted by a dog owner who wanted to know the whereabouts of the pet, which was left in the care of Platinium Dogs Club.

Speculation about vigilante antics

Comments on posts showing photos of the Jaguar being allegedly vandalised speculated if the motive was a form of vigilantism.

While some attributed the vandalism to the act of parking poorly, others linked it back to case of Liew being found guilty for running a pet service that saw dogs dying under her care.

Some comments pointed out that the tyres of the Jaguar did not appear to have been damaged, and that the note left on the windscreen was just to suggest that vandalism had been committed to intimidate the Jaguar driver, but might not have been true.

Others pointed out that the vehicle might not belong to Liew or anyone associated with her, as it could have been sold or had its ownership transferred.

The vehicle could also have been used by another person other than Liew.

State court: Liew imprisonment effective Aug. 31, 2021

A check with the State Courts revealed that Liew started her two-week jail sentence on Aug. 31, 2021.

She was also fined S$35,700.

Parked in lot for drivers and passengers with mobility impairment

The Jaguar with the same licence plate was previously called out in 2019 for parking in a lot meant for drivers and passengers with mobility impairment.

via

Background

Liew, the owner of Platinium Dogs Club (PDC), was sentenced on Aug. 31 to two week’s imprisonment and fined S$35,700 for multiple offences.

Liew was also banned from running an animal-related business for 12 months.

Despite Singapore's two-third remission system, Liew would not be released in fewer than 10 days as those sentenced to jail for 14 days or less shall not be entitled to have their sentence remitted.

Her sentence has led to some public outrage as it is deemed too lenient, despite her being implicated in the deaths of several pet dogs under her care.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante & Mothership.sg

DBS offering 8% cashback for groceries, rebates for social enterprises & green utilities on Sep. 9, 2021

Eco-friendly deals, only on 9.9!

September 06, 2021, 06:19 PM

Govt to ban social gatherings & interactions at workplaces from Sep. 8, 2021

MOH said clusters in workplace settings have taken place because of "lax Safe Management Measures", especially in areas like "staff canteens and pantries".

September 06, 2021, 06:13 PM

S'pore most tired country in the world

Work too much and spend too much time on internet.

September 06, 2021, 06:02 PM

235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 110 unlinked

More updates tonight.

September 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

Boy, 12, forgives man who slapped him in Hougang, but hasn't cycled alone since, says father

The family feels the man has gotten the punishment he deserves.

September 06, 2021, 05:03 PM

Why is S'pore allowing Boeing 737 MAX planes, involved in fatal crashes in 2018 & 2019?

Boeing 737 MAX operators must satisfy safety requirements before being allowed to fly again.

September 06, 2021, 04:51 PM

S'pore's first water bike service ever to launch at Pasir Ris Beach on Oct. 2, 2021

A new way to have fun at the beach.

September 06, 2021, 04:14 PM

15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

September 06, 2021, 03:39 PM

M’sians throw in support for family farm after its Twitter plea to sell 3,000 Japanese rock melons

Twitter users came through, buying almost half of their upcoming harvest.

September 06, 2021, 03:27 PM

New stall in Bukit Batok coffee shop specialises in fried rice, also sells fried mantous

Comes with homemade sambal.

September 06, 2021, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.