S'pore police investigating 8 persons aged between 23 to 70 for suspected illegal gambling

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested.

Karen Lui | September 11, 2021, 12:16 PM

Two women and six men, aged between 23 and 70, are currently under investigation for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, contravening conditions of a public entertainment license, and non-compliance with safe distancing measures (SDM).

Officers from Jurong Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at a public entertainment outlet along Yuan Ching Road on Sep. 10, 2021 at about 1:55 am.

Photo by SPF.

They found eight persons purportedly gathering and engaging in gambling-related activities.

One of them, a 41-year-old woman, was also arrested for allegedly using the outlet as a common gaming house and providing public entertainment in contravention of conditions of a license.

Six other men, aged between 27 and 70, are being investigated for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.

Gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Photo by SPF.

The eight persons will also be investigated for non-compliance of SDM under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, the offence of using a place as a common gaming house is punishable with a fine between $5,000 and $50,000 and with imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

The offence of gaming in a common gaming house is punishable with a fine not exceeding $5,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, those found providing public entertainment in contravention of conditions of a license may be punished with a fine not exceeding S$10,000.

Those found guilty of non-compliance with SDM under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be punished with a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The police added:

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing SDM."

Top images by SPF.

