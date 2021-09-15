ICA officers bludgeon lorry's roof with hammer to find 796 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 796 cartons and 905 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the roof of a Malaysia-registered lorry on Sep. 10, 2021.

Blow-by-blow reveal

According to the post on ICA's Facebook page on Sep. 14, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint first noticed something was amiss when reviewing X-ray images of the lorry.

They then directed the lorry for further checks.

An accompanying video showed four ICA officers standing on the roof of the vehicle, while one shredded his way through the roof of the lorry with a hammer.

They subsequently uncovered almost 800 cartons and about 900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were being smuggled into Singapore.

Further investigations

ICA said that the method of concealment was a "cause for concern", as similar methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore.

It wrote:

"Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains the top priority for ICA. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe."

ICA added that it has handed the case over to Singapore Customs, for further investigations.

Many netizens praised the officers for a job well done, while some urged for safer tools to be employed for officers on future busts.

The video has since garnered over 1,100 likes and over 59,000 views on Facebook.

You can find it here: