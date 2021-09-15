Back

ICA officers bludgeon lorry's roof with hammer to find 796 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

Blow-by-blow reveal.

Lean Jinghui | September 15, 2021, 03:34 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 796 cartons and 905 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the roof of a Malaysia-registered lorry on Sep. 10, 2021.

Blow-by-blow reveal

According to the post on ICA's Facebook page on Sep. 14, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint first noticed something was amiss when reviewing X-ray images of the lorry.

Via ICA Facebook

They then directed the lorry for further checks.

An accompanying video showed four ICA officers standing on the roof of the vehicle, while one shredded his way through the roof of the lorry with a hammer.

Via ICA Facebook

They subsequently uncovered almost 800 cartons and about 900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were being smuggled into Singapore.

Via ICA Facebook

Via ICA Facebook

Via ICA Facebook

Further investigations

ICA said that the method of concealment was a "cause for concern", as similar methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore.

Via ICA Facebook

The cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Via ICA Facebook

It wrote:

"Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains the top priority for ICA. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe."

ICA added that it has handed the case over to Singapore Customs, for further investigations.

Many netizens praised the officers for a job well done, while some urged for safer tools to be employed for officers on future busts.

Via ICA Facebook

Via ICA Facebook

The video has since garnered over 1,100 likes and over 59,000 views on Facebook.

You can find it here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

101,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine available at 17 S'pore clinics from Sep. 24, 2021

Individuals interested can make advance bookings for the vaccine from Sep. 17.

September 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Gurkha who can run 2.4km under 6min 58sec will get S$1,500 cash prize: Soh Rui Yong

Real money secured for sponsorship.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Man receives written warning for refusing to return glass with leftover drink at hawker centre

Please clean up after yourself.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Squirrel spotted nudging fellow dead squirrel at East Coast Park carpark

The dead squirrel, which was bleeding, was likely to be roadkill.

September 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

ISD: No 'specific nor credible intelligence' on imminent terror threat to S'pore

Japan had warned its citizens residing in Singapore and five other Southeast Asian countries to beware of possible terror attacks.

September 15, 2021, 01:32 PM

New Copyright Act changes give rights to photographers by default, rather than commissioning party

Those who commercially profit off pirated works, such as selling set-top boxes, will also be penalised under the new changes.

September 15, 2021, 01:18 PM

Man, 30, charged with forging doctor's memo to appear vaccinated to dine in at Orchard

He was denied entry by a staff member at the F&B establishment.

September 15, 2021, 12:48 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Seniors in S'pore, vaccinated or not, should stay at home

140,000 seniors will receive invites to make appointment for their booster shot in these few days.

September 15, 2021, 12:16 PM

Parkway Shenton gives 'goodwill payment' to unpaid Bukit Timah CC healthcare workers

Most of the affected workers who filed the claims are students.

September 15, 2021, 11:43 AM

S'pore Parliament session lasted 13.5 hours till 12.30am on Sep. 15, 2021

How democracy works.

September 15, 2021, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.