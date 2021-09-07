Tender for Hillview Heights condo security services called out for alleged race & age discrimination

A tender for security services at Hillview Heights has been deemed "potentially discriminatory" by the Security Association of Singapore.

Certain "clauses of concern"

In a statement, the association referred to the tender for security services submitted by the managing agent (Savills Property Management Pte Ltd) for Hillview Heights, highlighting "clauses of concern".

The document, for instance, laid out certain "penalty rates" that appear to penalise the security agency "unless they exercise discrimination in their hiring and deployment of security officers", the association said.

Clauses 19 and 20 were singled out:

“(19) Failure to provide Chinese speaking guard for more than six shifts per month (dialect acceptable) – Warning Letter and DEDUCTION (Deduction will be imposed for the 1st six shifts too if exceeded six shifts per month) – $100.00 per shift (20) Deployment of guards outside the age limit of 21 years old to 60 years old without the prior approval of the management – DEDUCTION – S$100.00 per occurrence”

Questioning if the requirements are reasonable

The security association said that it is unclear why an agency will be penalised unless the officer deployed can speak Chinese or "any dialect".

"As we all know, Mandarin and the dialects are not mutually translatable – so what exactly is the job requirement here that Savills is looking for?"

The association then questioned if it is "reasonable" for a Chinese speaking officer to be deployed at all times, and said that it would be race discrimination.

Referring to clause (2), the association said that there seems to be an intention for older workers not to be deployed at the site, which appears to be age discrimination.

There is also nothing in the tender document clearly stating the conditions for the the management's approval.

Will "continue to monitor tenders"

While the association said they would be happy to hear Savill's clarifications on the clauses, they also said that they will be raising the matter with TAFEP as well as the manpower ministry.

"We will continue to monitor tenders and contracts put out by MAs and buyers for clauses that are discriminatory," they added.

Their statement:

