F&B workers in S’pore share good, bad & unforgettable stories in industry

Whether it’s to fund yourself for school, or for the many other expenses in life, you might have worked in the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry at some point in time.

And if you have, or still are, you’ll know that like in any other job, there are the good days, the bad, and the downright weird.

Some days, a customer might give you hell because you mixed up their order (true story), but other days might see a customer offer to help you out because you’re clearly struggling (also a true story).

We asked our readers on Instagram to share their most memorable experiences as F&B crew.

Here’s what they said.

Okay...now, what?

Most common were unwitting questions by oblivious customers, that caught many an F&B staff by surprise.

“Customer asking if we sell ice cream. It was an ice cream cafe.” “I work at a BBT [bubble tea] shop and they ask for ketchup.”

Some questions left staff flummoxed:

“Customer asked if the tap water we served was vegan…”

While others penned thought-provoking questions that really, we’d all love an answer to.

“A grandma asked me why a hamburger is named as that, when there is no ham in it.” “People asking if McSpicy is spicy? 🤦.”

Unreasonable customers

Some noted that vulgarities were unfortunately, not that uncommon.

“Received the f-word and middle finger – simply because we only offer an online menu and not a physical menu.” “I was on the morning shift when this man walked up and said ‘One coffee to-go with mmmhhmmm’. He was mumbling so I asked him again, and he just yelled loudly, ‘F***-ING ROOM. FOR MILK.’ I was so startled I froze, and my colleague had to intervene.”

A few F&B workers pointed to unexpected and sometimes inappropriate incidents that happened to them at work.

“A customer drew me on a piece of tissue paper and asked his friend to pass it to me.” “An old man said to me “thank you sexy girl” Sir I-...I just turned 18. :/”

+100 for tips

However, it isn’t all bad, as some F&B folks also shared heartwarming anecdotes from generous, free-handed customers.

“Customer bought a S$36 cake but tipped S$40. 🥺🥺🥺 Super grateful till this day.” “I said ‘Hi’ to a customer, and he gave me S$50 tips for that!” “Got a S$12 red packet from a friendly uncle during Chinese New Year (CNY).”

Kind gestures

Often, some of these wholesome gestures would even extend to beyond the moolah, centering around simple acts of kindness.

“A customer wrote “have a good shift” on her receipt, then left it on her table.” “An old couple patted me on the shoulder, telling me to take care 🥰.” “I accidentally dropped the sauce on a customer’s shirt, and he didn’t blame me.” “A customer shared chocolates with me, because I told her I think it’s nice but I’ve never tried it.”

More than 1,300 openings in F&B sector

While working in the F&B sector is tough, it is not without its merits.

Like many F&B staff have shared, there are still many good-natured acts that make the weary F&B worker’s day.

If you’re keen on joining the sector, more than 1,300 job openings are posted on FastJobs, Singapore's #1 non-executive job portal, every month.

FastJobs is also organising a three-day F&B-focused Virtual Job Fair – FastFest – from September 13 to 15, 2021, with top employers like McDonald's Singapore, Marche Restaurants Singapore, Paradise Group Holdings, Wok Hey, and Guzman Y Gomez, interviewing online during the event.

To participate in FastFest, you can start applying to the listings here; shortlisted applicants will be contacted to book their virtual interview slots with employers.

FastJobs said that it differs from other portals by focusing on non-PMET jobs, and its biggest strengths include helping applicants to get a job fast, and allowing jobseekers to get in touch with employers directly via its in-app chat function – FastChat.

It connects more than 320,000 active job seekers per month, and caters to anyone looking for a full-time, part-time, contract or flexi job.

This includes students, mature workers, active workers, and stay-at-home mums.

You can find out more about full-time F&B openings via FastJobs here, or download the FastJobs app, available on Android and iOS.

