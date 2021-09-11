Back

Flipper's S'pore opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction in Oct. 2021, Takashimaya outlet now Halal certified

Exciting.

Siti Hawa | September 11, 2021, 03:37 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Japanese pancake chain Flipper's is opening its second outlet in Singapore in Oct. 2021.

Its latest outlet will be located on level one of Bugis Junction.

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes

For the uninitiated, Flipper's specialises in Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and offers both sweet and savoury options.

Some of the items on the menu include:

  • Kiseki Pancake Plain (S$16.80)

  • Kiseki Pancake Matcha (S$19.80)

  • Kiseki Pancake Hazelnut Chocolate (S$21.80)

  • Eggs Benedict Soufflé Pancake (S$22.80)

Kiseki Pancake Plain:

Photo via Flipper's Singapore

Kiseki Pancake Hazelnut Chocolate:

Photo via Flipper's Singapore

Kiseki Pancake Matcha:

Photo via Flipper's Singapore

Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake:

Photo via Flipper's Singapore

Halal-certified

Flipper's also announced that its Takashimaya outlet is now Halal-certified.

According to the brand, they are Singapore's first restaurant offering Japanese Soufflé Pancakes to be Halal-certified.

Photo via Flipper's Singapore

Flipper's Takashimaya

Address: Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City 391A Orchard Rd #B1-56, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (8pm last order)

Flipper's Bugis Junction (Opening in Oct. 2021)

Address: Bugis Junction #01-97  Singapore 188966

