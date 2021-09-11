Flipper's S'pore opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction in Oct. 2021, Takashimaya outlet now Halal certified

Japanese pancake chain Flipper's is opening its second outlet in Singapore in Oct. 2021.

Its latest outlet will be located on level one of Bugis Junction.

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes

For the uninitiated, Flipper's specialises in Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and offers both sweet and savoury options.

Some of the items on the menu include:

Kiseki Pancake Plain (S$16.80)

Kiseki Pancake Matcha (S$19.80)

Kiseki Pancake Hazelnut Chocolate (S$21.80)

Eggs Benedict Soufflé Pancake (S$22.80)

Kiseki Pancake Plain:

Kiseki Pancake Hazelnut Chocolate:

Kiseki Pancake Matcha:

Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake:

Halal-certified

Flipper's also announced that its Takashimaya outlet is now Halal-certified.

According to the brand, they are Singapore's first restaurant offering Japanese Soufflé Pancakes to be Halal-certified.

Flipper's Takashimaya

Address: Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City 391A Orchard Rd #B1-56, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (8pm last order)

Flipper's Bugis Junction (Opening in Oct. 2021)

Address: Bugis Junction #01-97 Singapore 188966

